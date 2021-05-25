Professionals Expose CDC’s False Safety Claims & Call on New Director to Protect America’s Children From Fluoride

Today FAN announced (in a media release) that 112 professionals have sent a letter to the new Director of the CDC. They are urging Walensky that, if she is sincere in her claim that under her leadership “science is back” at the agency, then she needs to get qualified experts at the CDC (not associated with the Oral Health Division) to get up-to-speed on the latest scientific studies that indicate that fluoride (at the levels used in water fluoridation programs) poses a risk to both the fetal and infant brain. Then she and the agency should act accordingly. It is an embarrassment for the USA to be perceived by the rest of the world as being willing to risk our children’s brains for anything let alone a highly questionable benefit to their teeth. The CDC Oral Health Division should not have put us in this horrible position.

We urge our supporters to do three things:

1) send this media release to your local news outlets;

2) share the text of the letter with friends and colleagues, and

3) send a personal letter to Dr. Walensky expressing your concerns about the unscientific and biased nature of the Oral Health Division’s promotion of fluoridation. Her street address is on the professionals’ letter, and her email is: director@cdc.gov Please copy your letter to the Deputy Director ( acs1@cdc.gov ), the CDC Communications Director ( aws8@cdc.gov ), and your Congressional representative.

Please be polite as Dr. Walensky has a really tough job on her hands right now. Please stress that if she is a friend of science she should be a friend of ours. At the very least, pregnant women and parents and carers, who bottle-feed infants must be warned to avoid fluoridated water.

Thank you for all you are doing to help end this nightmare.

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network