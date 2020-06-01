One week to go before our TSCA trial begins next Monday, June 8!

It has been nearly 4 years since this effort began in November of 2016, when the Fluoride Action Network, together with a coalition of nonprofits and individual citizens, presented a petition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to end the deliberate addition of fluoridation chemicals to the public’s drinking water under provisions in the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Now, after years of navigating the legal process, we are just days away from the start of this historic trial in federal court.

It has actually taken 20 years of effort from FAN to bring us to this point. It took the development of our extensive website in the early days. It took the creation of our comprehensive health database (larger than any government had put together on fluoride’s toxicity). It took countless submissions to government agencies and the translation of many Chinese neurotoxicity studies and much more. Our attorney, Michael Connett, led many of these efforts, and so it’s fitting that he will also be at the helm of the legal battle about to come.

But none of this could have happened without wonderful supporters like you. We have forged this precedent-setting path together. Your continued support, contributions, and sharing of our cause and legal case has also played a critical role in making this happen, and we thank you.

But our work together won’t end with the judge’s decision. Whether we win or lose this trial, our important education efforts will have to continue. That is why today we are launching our semi-annual fundraiser.

If you are as excited as we are about the upcoming trial; the result of two decades of work, then please help us finish the job. Please help us get to the finishing line of a world without fluoridation.

Our fundraising target is $50,000 from 300 donors . We will share our progress in future bulletins, on our homepage, and on social medial. Please consider making a contribution to our work today.