Day three of the TSCA trial in federal court will start thirty minutes later than the past two days, at 8:30AM (Pacific) / 11:30AM (Eastern). You can watch or listen from any computer or mobile device with internet using Zoom (Download Zoom). You can also listen to the trial using your phone as you would a typical conference call.

Here is the direct link to watch the trial:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1607275798?pwd=UTZiNE1lbDE1MXdiYThNNEFtaklFQT09

Meeting ID: 160 727 5798

Password: 670801

Here is the call in information for audio only if you choose to listen by phone:

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ac4JkPfcjo

**Recording or re-broadcasting the trial is prohibited by the court**

A Recap Of Day Two & What To Expect On Day Three

Wow, day two of the trial was both entertaining and thrilling, as our second expert witness, Danish scientist and neurotoxicity expert Philippe Grandjean, MD, DMSc, took the stand. According to many who watched, he left no doubt that fluoridation poses a threat to the brains of children, and he completely dismantled the EPA’s arguments, paid experts, and lines of questioning. It was a sight to behold, and once the court makes a recording available we will share it with enthusiasm.

FAN’s Director, Paul Connett, PhD has written a comprehensive summary of Tuesday’s hearing (day two).

Media coverage has increased substantially, with major outlets now reporting on the trial thanks to our media team’s extensive outreach and education campaign. Two articles we’d like to highlight are those by the San Francisco Chronicle and journalist Dan Ross of Fair Warning, whose article was picked up by additional outlets, including the Oregonian.

There has also been a great deal of social media activity around the trial. You can see some of it by searching for the hashtag #Fluoridetrial on Twitter, though we urge supporters using this medium to instead use #FluorideLawsuit as we have over the past year.

Today, we expect to hear the just the end of testimony from Howard Hu, MD, MPH, Sc.D., who testified on day one. We also expect to hear from renowned clinical scientist and professor Bruce Lanphear, MD, MPH (a co-author of the Green et al., 2019 study and the Till et al., 2020 study). Here is his declaratory statement and resume: Bruce Lanphear’s Statement.

Fundraising Update

Midway through week two of the bi-annual fundraiser for our operating budget, we’ve raised $15,315 from 143 supporters! Thank you to all who have supported our work, moving us closer to our fundraising goal of $50,000 from 300 donors .

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donate:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

