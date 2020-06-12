Day four of the trial will start this morning (Friday) at 8:30AM (Pacific) / 11:30AM (Eastern). It will begin with the completion of Dr. Kathleen Thiessen’s testimony. The EPA’s attorneys will cross-examine her, followed by FAN’s legal team questioning her one last time. After that, we expect the EPA to call their hired witnesses from Exponent.

Our Director, Paul Connett, PhD, has prepared an annotated summary of Dr. Thiessen’s declaratory statement for the trial in the hope that it will help more people understand what she found and its significance. This will also help everyone have a better idea of what the EPA lawyers will by attempting to attack during cross-examination. See Paul Connett’s Excerpts from Dr. Kathleen Thiessen’s statement for the TSCA Trial.

How to Follow Today’s Proceedings

You can watch or listen from any computer or mobile device with internet using Zoom (Download Zoom). You can also listen to the trial using your phone as you would a typical conference call.

If you cannot listen in on the trial, FAN will also continue LIVE Tweeting the highlights from the proceedings so even more of you can join in the excitement of this historic event.

Here is the direct link to watch the trial:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1607275798?pwd=UTZiNE1lbDE1MXdiYThNNEFtaklFQT09

Meeting ID: 160 727 5798

Password: 670801

Here is the call in information for audio only if you choose to listen by phone:

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ac4JkPfcjo

**Recording or re-broadcasting the trial is prohibited by the court**

Fundraising Update

A huge thank you to all who have donated so far to our campaign. We have raised $18,500 from 198 supporters on our way to reaching our goal of $50,000 from 300 donors to fund our operating budget through the reminder of 2020.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donate:

Online, using our secure server.

using our Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network