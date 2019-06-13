After a cracking start in which we raised over $53,000 in less than two weeks, donations have slowed to a trickle.

All donations are tax-deductible and every dollar donated is being doubled up to $100,000 by July 15!

If we can take advantage of this extraordinary offer, we can raise $200,000 for the lawsuit against the EPA–an unprecedented opportunity to stop fluoridation.

With best regards to all,

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online at our secure server.

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to:Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

