One of the nice things about our fundraisers is we get to read many letters of warm support for our efforts.

Yesterday we received a lovely example from a very special person. Here is her letter announcing a donation that put us over the top and over the moon! We have held back the dollar amount and the name of this supporter for privacy reasons – suffice it to say she has been one of our most generous supporters for many years.

Dear Paul and Ellen,

I have just authorized an additional donation to AEHSP in honor of the spectacular achievement of the TSCA trial. Michael was brilliant in his handling of the science as well as his overall leadership for our side.

It’s still shocking that the major media have not been covering the trial but that is, sadly, a very large part of what has kept fluoridation going for all these years. Shameful. I join you in the deep hope that this is the beginning of the end for this always incredibly stupid and immoral practice.

I thank you both and Michael for the immense time, work and dedication that you have so generously given over these past 20 years. This is one of the hardest and most frustrating issues that exists and you have stayed with it courageously for so long. I am deeply grateful to the Connetts for this.

Love

While these large donations are very exciting we should add that we have been equally excited by the steady stream of smaller donations which underlined for us what a team effort this whole 20 year project has been. Clearly, nearly 500 people wanted to be included in thai winning team. Our current total stands at $53,453 from 480 supporters.

We also want to share just a sample of the strong support we received on Twitter for the lawsuit and trial from many around the world:

Ask FAN Anything

Do you have a question about our #FluorideLawsuit or trial against the EPA to end fluoridation due to neurotoxicity; or even the science or history of fluoridation that led up to this moment?

Email your question to stuart@fluoridealert.org by midnight on Thursday, and later this week or early next we will release a video of our Director, Paul Connett, PhD answering as many as we can.

Thank you all again for your very generous and loyal support – and your lovely comments. It has made our long journey all worthwhile. Our fundraiser for our 2021 campaign will begin on Dec 1 of this year.

Paul and Ellen Connett, Stuart Cooper, Jay Sanders and Dawna Gallagher-Stroeh

FAN’s fundraising team