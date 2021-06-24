Professionals response to Karen Hacker, CDC

Before we get to our response to the CDC’s Karen Hacker, a few words about an exciting day in our fundraiser.

CDC’s Response To Our Letter And Our Reply

Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the CDC responded to the letter sent to CDC Director, Dr. Walensky. Dr. Hacker’s response can be accessed here.

Our response to Dr. Hacker was sent yesterday, June 23, with input from many of the 112 professionals who had written the original letter to Dr. Walensky. It can be accessed here.

The two key planks of our response were:

1) A request for a meeting between Dr. Karen Hacker and her advisors and Drs. Linda Birnbaum, Philippe Grandjean, Bruce Lanphear, Chrisitne Till and Chris Neurath.

2) Correcting the disinformation that the human studies on neurotoxicity were somehow weaker at levels of fluoride in water below 1.5 ppm than those studies conducted above 1.5 ppm. This is a convenient fiction for those who promote fluoridation, but it is simply false. To underline this we provided details on Grandjean’s BMD analysis (published on JUne 8th) which found that a level of 0.2 ppm fluoride in a pregnant’s woman’s urine would be enough to lower the IQ of her offspring by one I Q point. The average level of fluoride in pregnant women’s urine in fluoridated communities in USA and Canada is four to five times higher than this and would thus predict an average 4 to 5 IQ point loss. The five experts who have agreed to participate in this meeting, if Hacker accepts, have a combined knowledge on fluoride’s neurotoxicity (and other neurotoxic substances) greater than anyone in our regulatory agencies.

We urge you to read and share these two letters because they promise to become milestones in the 75 year debate between science and politics on this issue

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network

