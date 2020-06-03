This past Friday, FAN’s Research Director, Chris Neurath, presented detailed evidence that fluoride is a developmental neurotoxin on our first Zoom webinar. He described the rapidly accumulating peer-reviewed science showing that fluoride lowers the IQ of children and increases their risk of neurobehavioral problems like ADHD. He put those studies into perspective in ways we can all understand. Neurath even showed that the evidence points to water fluoridation in the U.S. now causing greater population-wide IQ loss in children than lead poisoning.

The event was a success, with many attendees watching his comprehensive yet easy to follow overview and explanation of the neurotoxicity science. Following the presentation, he also answered many of the most common questions we get from supporters.

Now this presentation is available for all to watch and share!

Not only is the video a powerful tool for campaigners and parents looking to learn the science and share it with decision-makers, but it’s also an excellent introduction to the main argument FAN will be using in the upcoming federal TSCA trial against EPA that starts this next Monday, June 8th (more on the trial here). So you don’t want to miss this video, especially if you plan to watch or follow the historic trial next week.

The presentation is about 50 minutes and includes a 30 minute question & answer session that took place at the end. Click here to access the Powerpoint slides used in this presentation.

Send This Presentation To Legislators

Help educate your state-level decision makers about the neurotoxic harm caused by water fluoridation. Use our simple automated email system to send Neurath’s presentation to your state legislators and urge them to introduce a bill next session to end the practice throughout your state.

Educate Your Legislators NOW

