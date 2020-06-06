Before we get to the details on how to view the historic fluoridation trial from the comfort of your own home or office on Monday, here is a quick update on our current fundraiser. So far we have raised $5,280 from 42 supporters since Monday morning. We are making progress on our way to our fundraising target of $50,000 from 300 donors for our operating budget.

Thanks to a generous donor, the next $1,000 contributed will be DOUBLED!

Please consider donating to a charitable cause that will protect your water, your health, and your personal freedom.

How to Watch The Trial From Home

The trial will take place over the next two weeks, every weekday except Thursdays. We are expecting the proceedings to go for about 4 hours each day.

Due to the Coronavirus, the entire trial will be streamed live on Zoom. This means you can watch or listen from any computer or mobile device with internet. We recommend downloading Zoom for your device prior to Monday morning. You can do that by visiting the Zoom Download Center. If you cannot, or would prefer not to download Zoom, you can also listen to the trial using your phone as you would a typical conference call.

The trial will start at 8AM (Pacific time) / 11AM (Eastern time) on Monday.

Here is the direct link to watch the trial on Monday:

Meeting ID:

160 727 5798

Password: 670801

Here is the call in information for audio only if you choose not to use Zoom:

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number:https://zoom.us/u/ac4JkPfcjo

**Recording or re-broadcasting the trial is prohibited by the court**

What FAN Has In Store Next Week

Ideally, you will want to watch this historic trial since we cannot record it and it will include testimony from some of the world’s foremost neurotoxicity experts, as well as our legal team cross-examining EPA witnesses. However, for those who cannot join, FAN will be sending out daily bulletins over the next two weeks to recap what you missed and to provide the Zoom link for the next day’s hearing.

If for whatever reason you cannot find the link for the day’s proceedings in your email inbox, then we will also be posting the link on our Homepage (www.fluoridealert.org), as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Alternatively, you can also find the link on Judge Chen’s daily docket page under Food & Water Watch, Inc et al v. Environmental Protection Agency et al.

