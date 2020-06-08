TODAY IS THE DAY! THE HISTORIC TSCA TRIAL STARTS AT 8AM (PACIFIC) / 11AM (EASTERN).

Today’s Lawsuit Updates

To kick things off, FAN’s Director, Paul Connett, PhD has a very short video summarizing the basis of the trial and what to expect, which we encourage you to watch and share. Please note that this was filmed on Thursday and when he says “the trial starts next week,” he’s talking about TODAY, Monday, June 8th:

The Trial will start out with testimony from our experts this week, followed by testimony from the EPA’s experts starting on Friday and going into next week. Today, the court will hear testimony from Howard Hu (principle researcher for the Bashash 2017 and 2018 studies) and Bruce Lanphear (a co-author of the Green et al., 2019 study and the Till et al., 2020 study).

To help get full value in watching this trial here are the declaratory statements prepared by each of these expert witnesses: Howard Hu’s Statement and Bruce Lanphear’s Statement. These statements are now in the record and it’s on these statements that their testimony will be presented by our lawyers Michael Connett and Andy Waters, and cross-examined by the EPA’s lawyers.

For all of the details on how to watch the trial from the comfort of your own home or office, CLICK HERE.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network