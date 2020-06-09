Dear Supporter,

Day two of the TSCA fluoridation trial in federal court will start again at 8AM (Pacific) / 11AM (Eastern). You can watch or listen from any computer or mobile device with internet using Zoom (Download Zoom). You can also listen to the trial using your phone as you would a typical conference call.

Here is the direct link to watch the trial:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov. com/j/1607275798?pwd= UTZiNE1lbDE1MXdiYThNNEFtaklFQT 09

Meeting ID: 160 727 5798

Password: 670801

Here is the call in information for audio only if you choose to listen by phone:

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ ac4JkPfcjo

**Recording or re-broadcasting the trial is prohibited by the court**

A Recap Of Day One & What To Expect On Day Two

FAN’s Director, Paul Connett, PhD has written a great summary of what happened yesterday in court. Click here to read it.

Our Friends at Fluoride Free New Zealand have also created a nice document with information about two of the witnesses FAN has called to testify.

A number of media outlets have covered the trial. Click here to view the coverage thus far.

Today, we expect to hear the end of testimony from Howard Hu (principle investigator for the Bashash 2017 and 2018 studies), who will likely be followed by Philippe Grandjean (testifying from Denmark), and if there is time, Bruce Lanphear (a co-author of the Green et al., 2019 study and the Till et al., 2020 study).

To help get the full value in watching this trial, here are the declaratory statements and resumes prepared by each of today’s expert witnesses: Bruce Lanphear’s Statement and Philipe Grandjean’s Statement. These statements are now in the record and it’s on these statements that their testimony will be presented by our lawyers Michael Connett and Andy Waters, and cross-examined by the EPA’s lawyers.

Fundraising Update

Over the past week we have raised $12,140 from 120 supporters! Thanks to all who have supported our work. We are making progress towards our fundraising goal of $50,000 from 300 donors for our operating budget.

