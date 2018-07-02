We have very sad news to report.

We heard yesterday that Arvid Carlsson has passed away at the age of 95. This Swedish Nobel laureate led the successful fight against fluoridation in his country in the 1970s and kindly offered his support to the Fluoride Action Network in its efforts to bring solid science to this debate.

In 1978, he gave a prophetic warning that the baby’s developing tissues, including the brain, might be affected in infants fed formula made with fluoridated water.

The world had to wait over a dozen years before human, animal and cellular studies began to be published on fluoride’s toxic harm to the brain. There are now 53 IQ studies reporting an association of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in in children. In 2017 the landmark Bashash et al. study reported neurocognitive harm to the fetus from the mother’s fluoride levels which would be similar to the levels in adults in fluoridated communities.

In a 2005 interview, Dr. Arvid Carlsson noted that “fluoridation is against all modern principles of pharmacology. It’s obsolete. I don’t think anybody in Sweden, not a single dentist, would bring up this question anymore.”

Read and Share New York Times Obituary

Dr. Carlsson was among a number of other nobel Prize scientists publicly opposing fluoridation.

Paul Connett, PhD

Executive Director