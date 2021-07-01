Sad News From The UK

Yesterday we heard from John Graham, a former official of the National Pure Water Association, that one of the great fighters of fluoridation in the UK has passed away. Earl Baldwin (grandson of former British Primeminister Stanley Baldwin) was aged 83. The first line of his obit in the Daily Telegraph (behind a paywall) reads:

“The 4th Earl Baldwin of Bewdley … combined a gentle, unassuming manner with strong convictions, working devotedly for the causes in which he believed.”

One of those causes was ending water fluoridation. His most prominent work in this respect was working with the scientists who produced a review of fluoridation in 2000 (McDonaugh et al, 2000). This report was dubbed the York Review. He not only helped to make this review open and transparent, but protected it in the House of Lords from the misrepresentation it received from the promoters of fluoridation in the UK. I only met Lord Baldwin once in person but we corresponded several times. He was everything that the Telegraph said above. When Michael Connett produced the video “Professional Perspectives on Fluoridation” he was able to have an interview with him and Jay Sanders extracts his comments in this short clip:

