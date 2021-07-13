We Are Updating Our Website – FluorideAlert.Org

We wanted to provide you with a quick update on the progress of a very important 2021 FAN project – a rebuild and revamp of the FAN website. For over two decades the FAN website has been an invaluable resource for community organizers and researchers to keep up-to-date on fluoride science, news, and views. Now, in an effort to stay on top of advances in web technology and security, we’ve embarked on an ambitious project to update our most precious asset – the FAN website.

Here are the five most important changes you can expect to see from a FAN website rebuild.

A better user experience on smartphones and tablets. The current FAN website has trouble scaling to smartphone and tablet platforms. As a result, the viewing experience of the FAN website on mobile platforms leaves something to be desired. With a new dynamic website , the user experience on smartphones and tablets will be greatly improved. A better search function. A new built-in native search engine will allow you to find what you’re looking for on the FAN website much more efficiently, without having to rely on Google Search. New interactive features. The updated FAN website will have two exciting new features. The first is an interactive map of the USA that allows you to see your local fluoridation status and connect with community members who are working to end or stop water fluoridation in your area. The second is an interactive graphic (in the form of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man) which allows you to mouse or scroll over a specific part of the human body to see how it is affected by exposure to fluoride. Improved layout. There is A LOT of information on the FAN website . Sometimes it can be daunting to find what you’re looking for, even when using the current search function. A new and improved website layout and navigation bar will make it much easier to find what you need directly from the FAN home page. Up-to date security. The current FAN website (built in 2010) has struggled to keep up with the pace of advancements in web technology and security. This is why when you go to the FAN website , you get a warning that says “not secure”. The new FAN website will incorporate the newest advancements in web security, such as SSL, for a secure viewing experience and will be fully compliant with global web security protocols.

This is a big and exciting project that we’re putting a ton of effort into. We appreciate your support in helping us to see this through. Onward and upward!

Thank you,

Jay Sanders

Education & Outreach Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online