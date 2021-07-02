We address this question twice, once with respect to our fundraiser and once with respect to parents and grandparents.

For our fundraiser we have just two days left to gain two $5,000 pledges. We need another 78 donations and $6,250 to reach our goals by midnight July 3. The first is within our grasp if we get more families combining their donations ($5 a head) and the second would be made a lot easier if we had some very large donations. All of this in the name of keeping FAN’s important educational and organizational efforts going. We have been taking truth to power for over 20 years and continue to offer rigorous science in the face of slick propaganda. See donation details below.

How much time do busy parents and grandparents have?

We are all busy on so many things, but how much time do you think a parent should invest to protect the future well-being of their child or grandchild?

If it is 5 minutes, then they should watch this video: Lanphear and Till’s 2020, “The Impact of Fluoride on the Developing Brain.”

If it is 20 minutes, then they should watch this video: Jeffrey Seiffert’s 2015, “Our Daily Dose.”

If it is 30 minutes, then they should watch this video: Michael Connett’s 2008, “Professional Perspectives on Water Fluoridation.”

And if they have a whole hour to spare they should watch all three. Made over a timespan of 12 years they provide accurate science- based information pertaining to the safety of all our children.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

We greatly appreciate your continued support and efforts to end water fluoridation throughout the world.

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network