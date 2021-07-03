Dr. Mercola Interviews Paul Connett on Fluoride

We believe that this 45-minute interview is a very good update as to where things are at with respect to:

1) Fluoride and IQ 2) Comparing fluoride and lead histories, 3) Fluoride and hip fracture, 4) The TSCA trial, and 5) FAN’s efforts encouraging officials at the CDC (above the Oral Health Division) to read the science on fluoride’s toxic effects on the brain, bones and endocrine system.

We appreciate Dr. Mercola using his large platform to inform hundreds-of-thousands of citizens around the world about the dangers of water fluoridation. This interview was part of his annual Fluoride Awareness Week, and was also preceded by an article written by FAN’s Campaign Director.

