Federal Trial Status Hearing: Next Thursday, August 6th,

at 10:30AM (Pacific US) / 1:30PM (Eastern US)

Before we get to our new video series, we have some important news to share in regard to our TSCA court case against the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Next Thursday, August 6th, at 10:30AM (Pacific US) / 1:30PM (Eastern US) the judge will hold a status hearing on our case.

At the end of the trial, Judge Chen urged FAN and EPA attorneys to consider a new assessment of an updated TSCA petition by FAN, giving the EPA a chance to correct the errors they made during their previous assessment. At Thursday’s hearing, the judge will hear if any progress was made by the parties, or if it will be left to him to make a final ruling.

The proceeding will be open for public viewing on Zoom. While the following Zoom link hasn’t been 100% confirmed, below is the current info Judge Chen is providing for his hearings all this week and next. If anything changes we will provide updated info in a bulletin that will be published closer to the hearing.

FAN Q&A: You Asked, We Answered!

Several weeks ago we asked our supporters to submit any questions they had on fluoridation, including on the TSCA lawsuit and recent trial. We received a lot of questions from around the world, and in response FAN has produced two new series of Q&A videos providing answers and featuring FAN staff and Advisory Board members Paul Connett, Rick North, Chris Neurath, David Kennedy, and Stuart Cooper.

Click on the video below to access a playlist in which you can view the entire FAN Q&A TSCA Fluoride Trial video series in one location. Here we answered questions about the potential rulings, outcomes, the science presented at trial, and what a victory could mean for US states and other countries.

Click on the video below to access a playlist in which you can view the entire FAN General Q&A video series in one location. Here we answered questions about transdermal absorption, reducing exposure, levels in beverage products, how to end the practice locally, and much more.

More Public Health Warnings About Fluoridatio

A fantastic editorial was published in the journal Public Health Nursing last week entitled, “Water Fluoridation: When current research contradicts public practices.” The author of the opinion piece was Azita Amiri, PhD, RN, a nurse scientist and Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama’s College of Nursing and a Bloomberg Fellow at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The piece is packed with powerful quotes, hyperlinks to the studies cited, and makes a well-informed and convincing argument for public health authorities to re-assess their support of fluoridation due to the large amount of research showing harm and outdated science proponents continue to use to defend the practice. Consider sharing it with nurses, nursing organizations, and elected officials in your area.

A similar piece was recently published in the journal Pediatric Research by researcher Christine Till, PhD and her JAMA Pediatrics study co-author Rivka Green, entitled “The Evolving Science of Fluoride: When new evidence doesn’t conform with existing beliefs.”

Another recent development was the publication of Till’s 2020 study on using fluoridated water to reconstitute infant formula and an associated lowering of IQ for the child was published in the Journal of Pediatrics in their column of “Current Best Evidence: Translating best evidence into best care.”

There is also a relatively new peer-reviewed study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry linking the low levels of aluminum and fluoride found in public drinking water due to their addition during water treatment “with deleterious effects on dementia risk.”

Latest Fluoride News

