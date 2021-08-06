CORRECTION – UK Government Pushing Mandatory Fluoridation

There was an error in yesterday’s bulletin, UK Government Pushing Mandatory Fluoridation, where I compared the Broadbent et al., 2015 study to Green et al. 2019. I incorrectly noted that Broadbent’s study was published in a dental journal. In fact, it was published in the American Journal of Public Health. This journal is published by the American Public Health Association which has a long record of promoting fluoridation.

The online version of the bulletin has been corrected and is available at https://fluoridealert.org/c ontent/bulletin_8-4-21/

August 5, 2021

