For those who want to attend, it's still not too late to join us in Washington, D.C. next week!

The 6th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Crystal City, Virginia

September 16–18, 2017

Just a few new reminders and updates for those attending the conference:

Registration Fee: If you are planning to pay at the Conference, don’t forget to bring a check with you. Or, you can pay online now using our secure server: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1415005 Fundraising Auction on Saturday Night: A night of fun and getting together will include an Auction to raise money to cover some of the Conference costs. What to bring? Anything from a genuine Picasso to dollar-store fake teeth. Prepare to have a good time! If the item(s) you want to take are too large (such as art masterpieces) to carry on the plane, email Ellen and she will tell you where you can mail them. Music on Saturday night: Bring your favorite instrument for the party, and join us as we sing a few songs, including Mr Fluoride (get the F out of our water) and GET IT OUT! Airport Shuttle Bus: It’s free from the Reagan National Airport (DCA) to the hotel (Hyatt Regency in Crystal City, Virginia). There is also a free hotel shuttle bus from the Metro closest to the hotel. More info is here. Lobby Day: If you plan to go and haven’t told us, email Stuart Cooper, who needs to know how many are going so we have an appropriately sized bus. We plan to take the hotel bus in the morning to the Capitol and it will cost approximately $10 each, one way. Traveling to the hotel via the Metro: once you are at the top of the escalators, turn to the left and walk toward 18th St. The shuttle pick-up is underneath the overpass. This and more info is available here.

Free Hotel Shuttle to the Crystal City Metro: departs the hotel front drive every 30 minutes on the hour from 6:00am – midnight Monday thru Friday, and 7:00am – midnight Saturday and Sunday.

We hope to meet you there.

On behalf of the FAN team,

Ellen, Paul, Stuart, Jay, and Dawna

