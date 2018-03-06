In our last bulletin (March 1) we started our campaign to raise $75,000 by May 31, 2018 to fund the lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to end fluoridation using provisions in the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). See our Nov 2016 Citizens Petition and our two victories in Federal District court on Dec 21, 2017 and Feb 7, 2018.

If we achieve this $75,000 goal we will receive an additional $150,000 from two extraordinary donors (one individual and one group) bringing our fund to $225,000. So far we have received $7,265 from 64 donors.

In addition, we will be sending out two bulletins a week until May 31, or until we reach our goal, whichever comes first.

These bulletins will cover another major objective in our 2018 campaign: recruiting your help in educating the public, scientists, the media and decision-makers about the remarkable and disturbing scientific developments pertaining to fluoride’s impact on the developing brain. There has been an avalanche of studies on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. For example, in our 2016 petition we cited 232 studies on the neurotoxicity of fluoride that were published after the National Research Council (2006) landmark review concluded that, “it is apparent thatfluorides have the ability to interfere with the functions of the brain (p 222).”

These studies include the critically important 12-year U.S.-government funded study by Bashash et al. (2017), which reported a very strong correlation between exposure of pregnant women to fluoride (at levels experienced in the U.S.) and a significant 6 IQ points loss in their offspring. Shockingly, despite its scientific and public health importance, and the rigor with which the study was conducted, it was not covered in any major newspaper in the U.S!

Sadly, even though we know how serious this matter is – most citizens and decision-makers are blissfully unaware of the situation,

a) because the media is not telling them (e.g. the Bashash et al study, 2017 was not covered in by the major media in the U.S.)

b) because federal, state and local health officials only peddle the myth that fluoridation is “safe and effective”

c) because scientists, who might otherwise have been interested in the toxic threat posed by fluoride, have been kept away from the scientific literature due to the portrayal of citizens and scientists opposed to fluoridation as “anti-science” and “flat-earthers.” We still hope that more scientists will see through this ploy when they review both our web page and the book The Case Against Fluoride, where we have spelled out and carefully documented the scientific arguments.

However, while we are not getting much help, for the sake of future generations of unborn children we must warn women to avoid fluoride exposure during pregnancy and not to use fluoridated tap-water when they make up baby formula.

So while we fundraise and work to win our TSCA lawsuit against the EPA to force them to ban the deliberate addition of fluoride to the public drinking water, we are hoping to recruit your help with our campaign to get this vital information DIRECTLY to pregnant women and to parents who bottle-feed their infants.

To this end, In the next few bulletins we will:

1) Share a campaign strategy and practical ways on how to get this message out to pregnant women and parents (and your input on this is very welcome).

2) Present the important findings of many of the neurotoxicity studies we submitted to EPA (and the new studies which continue to emerge) so that we all can learn this issue inside out. Important in this task is to simplify and clarify the meaning and significance of the findings in a language that the ordinary person can understand. This will help all of us educate our friends, communities and scientists on this issue.

3) Update you on the progress of our lawsuit and our fundraising effort.

Please join us on the two biggest challenges we have ever faced. • Getting this critical warning to pregnant women and bottle-feeding caregivers. • Raising the money to fund our lawsuit.

Here’s how to donate: We plan to use all online donations we receive up to May 31 -with the exception of recurring donations made before March 1- for the TSCA Legal Fund. All donations are tax-exempt as FAN is a project of the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit and will go into a designated fund. You can donate in one of two ways: • Online at our secure server.

• By check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to: Fluoride Action Netwk

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905 Please stay tuned. Paul and Ellen Connett for the FAN fundraising team *The Plaintiffs: The Fluoride Action Network (FAN), Food and Water Watch, MOMS Against Fluoridation, the Organic Consumers Association, the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), and the American Academy of Environmental Medicine. Resources: • The full TSCA petition can be accessed here

• A shorter 8-page summary

• Follow the news reports here

• The Documents submitted into the court record

* The Timeline of the Lawsuit



See all FAN bulletins online