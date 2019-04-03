Fluoride Action Network

FDA’s Proposal for a Fluoride Level of 0.7 ppm in Bottled Water

April 3rd, 2019

On April 2, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release on its proposal for a high-level of fluoride (0.7 ppm from 0.8 ppm) in bottled water. The reduction of 0.1 ppm is FDA’s effort to help reduce rampant dental fluorosis! That same day, CNN published the first, and a remarkably good, report on FDA’s proposal titled FDA proposes new fluoride standard for bottled water, but some say it’s still too high. The discussion in the article put the issue into context: not on dental fluorosis, but on fluoride’s neurotoxicity.

According to CNN’s report:

• “Given that fluoride can damage brain development, I would recommend that the maximum fluoride concentration in bottled water be kept at a lower level than 0.7 mg/L,” Dr. Philippe Grandjean, an adjunct professor of environmental health at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, wrote in an email.

• Christopher Neurath, research director of the American Environmental Health Studies Project, which is connected to the Fluoride Action Network, an environmental advocacy group, said “currently, there are rapidly increasing scientific studies showing neurotoxicity to fluoride,” with research showing a direct link between children’s IQ and their level of fluoride exposure in the womb: “That is our largest concern.”

• … Neurath said: “The proposed rule is not adequate.”

See FDA’s full proposal in the April 3, 2019, Federal Register. Public comments on FDA’s proposal are due on or by June 3. Details on how to submit are in the Federal Register (Docket No. FDA-2018-N-1815).

Below is an index of the articles on FDA’s proposal. We will continue to update them on a daily basis.

Media coverage of FDA’s proposal for a fluoride level of .7 ppm fluoride in bottled water.
Date Title of report Media Source
April 2, 2019 FDA proposes new fluoride standard for bottled water, but some say it’s still too high. By Susan Scutti CNN
April 2, 2019 This is the CNN report. KITV4 ABC
(Hawaii)
April 2, 2019 This is the CNN report. FOX4KC.com
(Kansas City)
April 2, 2019 This is the CNN report. KRDO
(Colorado Springs)
April 3, 2019 FDA proposes lowering standard level of fluoride allowed in bottled water. By Ben Tobin. USA Today
April 3, 2019 FDA proposes updated standards for fluoride added to bottled water. By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
(Georgia)
April 3, 2019 FDA proposes updated standards for fluoride added to bottled water. The Associated Press, News 8
(New Haven CT)
April 3, 2019 FDA to impose stricter limits on fluoride in bottled water – but some health officials say it’s STILL too high putting us at risk of bone disease and neurological problems. By Mary Kekatos, health reporter. The Daily Mail (UK)
April 3, 2019 FDA proposes updated rules for fluoride added to bottled water. By Jules Scully. FoodBevMedia
April 3, 2019 IBWA supports FDA’s proposal to change fluoride standard for bottled water. By Joan Murphy. [IBWA = International Bottled Water Association] Food Chemical News

