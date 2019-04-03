On April 2, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release on its proposal for a high-level of fluoride (0.7 ppm from 0.8 ppm) in bottled water. The reduction of 0.1 ppm is FDA’s effort to help reduce rampant dental fluorosis! That same day, CNN published the first, and a remarkably good, report on FDA’s proposal titled FDA proposes new fluoride standard for bottled water, but some say it’s still too high. The discussion in the article put the issue into context: not on dental fluorosis, but on fluoride’s neurotoxicity.

According to CNN’s report:

• “Given that fluoride can damage brain development, I would recommend that the maximum fluoride concentration in bottled water be kept at a lower level than 0.7 mg/L,” Dr. Philippe Grandjean, an adjunct professor of environmental health at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, wrote in an email.

• Christopher Neurath, research director of the American Environmental Health Studies Project, which is connected to the Fluoride Action Network, an environmental advocacy group, said “currently, there are rapidly increasing scientific studies showing neurotoxicity to fluoride,” with research showing a direct link between children’s IQ and their level of fluoride exposure in the womb: “That is our largest concern.”

• … Neurath said: “The proposed rule is not adequate.”

See FDA’s full proposal in the April 3, 2019, Federal Register. Public comments on FDA’s proposal are due on or by June 3. Details on how to submit are in the Federal Register (Docket No. FDA-2018-N-1815).

Below is an index of the articles on FDA’s proposal. We will continue to update them on a daily basis.