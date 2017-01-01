The information in the following Tables comes from
“Fluoridation Census 1992,” Volume 1 (1007 pages), published September 1993 by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Public Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Prevention Services, Division of Oral Health, Atlanta, Georgia 30333
|STATE
|Level of Fluoride
in school (or community)
drinking water
|Number of school children
(or community) receiving
this level of fluoride
|Alaska
|5.0 ppm
|360
|Indiana
|4.5 ppm
|32,183
|Kentucky
|4 ppm
|20,583
|Minnesota
|5.4 ppm
|1,543
|North Carolina
|4.5 ppm
|19,987
|Vermont
|4.9 ppm
|4.320
|Virginia
|4.5 ppm
|2,920
|West Virginia
|4.5 ppm
|387
|
Total: 82,283
*
|
Some Fluoridated School Drinking Water Systems
|State
|School
(or community)
|Population Served
|Fluoride Level
|Start Date
|ALASKA
Nome County
|Beringst Sd-Golovin School
|48
|1.2 ppm
|1980
|ALASKA
Nome County
|Beringst Sd-Shismaref School
|135
|5.0 ppm
|na
|ALASKA
Nome County
|Beringst Sd-St. Michael School
|71
|5.0 ppm
|na
|ALASKA
Nome County
|Beringst Sd-Stebbins School
|129
|5.0 ppm
|na
|ALASKA
Aleutian Islands
|Unalaska School
|25
|5.0 ppm
|1980
|
INDIANA
Bartholomew County
|Cross Cliff Elem
|186
|4.5 ppm
|1977
|INDIANA
Carroll County
|Carroll Elem
|1,225
|4.5 ppm
|na
|INDIANA
Delaware County
|Daleville Elem
Cowan Elem
Desoto Elem
Harrison Elem
Perry Elem
Wes-Del Middle
|355
333
151
216
239
230
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1977
1978
1978
1976
1980
|INDIANA
Elkhart County
|Concord Ox-Bow Elem
Concord South Elem
Harley-Hoblen Elem
Jefferson Elem
Jimtown Elem
New Paris Elem
Union Elem
|468
–
486
342
457
1068
434
233
|4.5 ppm
|na
–
1978
1976
1978
1978
1992
1979
|INDIANA
Fountain County
|SE Fountain School
|1,376
|4.5 ppm
|1977
|INDIANA
Hamilton County
|Cumberland Road Elem
Durbin Elem
Fall Creek Elem
|519
–
239
388
|4.5 ppm
|1980
–
1980
1979
|INDIANA
Hancock County
|Eden Elem
Maxwell Middle
|378
203
|4.5 ppm
|1976
1976
|INDIANA
Henry County
|Blue River Elem
Westwood Elem
|450
262
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1976
|INDIANA
Jasper County
|Wheatfield Elem
|472
|4.5 ppm
|1980
|INDIANA
Kosciusko County
|Atwood Elem
Leesburg School
|174
619
|4.5 ppm
|1985
1985
|INDIANA
La Grange County
|Honeyville Elem
|116
|4.5 ppm
|1977
|INDIANA
Lake County
|John Wood Elem
MacArthur Elem
Winfield Elem
Wood, John Elem
|458
606
586
388
|4.5 ppm
|1978
1977
1974
1978
|INDIANA
La Porte County
|Coolspring Elem
Critchfield, FW Elem
Galana Elem
Hudson Lake Elem
Indian Trail Elem
Kingsbury Elem
South Cental
Springfield Elem
|401
494
231
163
436
293
863
362
|4.5 ppm
|1979
1978
1990
1990
1992
1978
1976
1979
|INDIANA
Madison County
|College Corner Elem
Cunningham Elem
East Elem
Jackson Elem
Killbuck Elem
Leach Elem
North Madison Elem
|369
–
248
820
165
373
295
254
|4.5 ppm
|1977
–
1977
na
1981
1977
1981
1979
|INDIANA
Marshall County
|Monterry Elem
|106
|4.5 ppm
|1991
|INDIANA
Miami County
|North Miami Elem
|709
|4.5 ppm
|1980
|INDIANA
Morgan County
|Eminence Elem
Green Twp Elem
North Madison Elem
|409
289
254
|4.5 ppm
|1979
1979
1979
|INDIANA
Newton County
|Lake Village Elem
Lincoln Elem
|296
466
|4.5 ppm
|1974
1976
|INDIANA
Noble County
|Rome City Elem/Middle
|488
|4.5 ppm
|1978
|INDIANA
Porter County
|Boone Grove School
Brummitt Elem
Jackson Elem
Liberty Elem
Liberty Middle
Morgan Twp School
Pine Elem
Union Center Elem
Union Middle
Washington Twp Sch
|918
447
437
469
479
439
322
404
243
592
|4.5 ppm
|1978
1979
1979
1979
1979
1980
1979
1980
1980
1977
|INDIANA
Pulaski County
|West Central Elem
|564
|4.5 ppm
|1982
|INDIANA
St. Joseph County
|Eggleston Elem
Greene Elem & Middle
–
Laville Elem
Warren Elem
|550
457
–
1508
457
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1979
1977
1977
|INDIANA
Starke County
|Oregon-Davis School
|771
|4.5 ppm
|na
|INDIANA
Steuben County
|Pleasant Lake Elem
|195
|4.5 ppm
|1969
|INDIANA
Tippecanoe County
|Dayton Elem
Hershey Elem
|302
721
|4.5 ppm
|1974
na
|INDIANA
Warren County
|Pine Village Elem
|147
|4.5 ppm
|1973
|INDIANA
White County
|Eastlawn School
|183
|4.5 ppm
|na
|KENTUCKY
Bell County
|Cubbage Elem
Frakes Elem
|182
271
|4.0 ppm
|1979
1982
|KENTUCKY
Breckinridge County
|Milner Elem
|120
|4.0 ppm
|na
|KENTUCKY
Bullitt County
|Nicholas Elem
|380
|4.0 ppm
|1976
|KENTUCKY
Breathitt County
|Rousseau Elem
Turner Elem
|200
200
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1975
|KENTUCKY
Carlisle County
|Carlisle *
|894
|4.0 ppm
|1979
|KENTUCKY
Carter County
|Carter Elem
|272
|4.0 ppm
|1977
|KENTUCKY
Casey County
|Douglas Elem
Garrett Elem
|250
250
|4.0 ppm
|1977
1977
|KENTUCKY
Clay County
|Big Creek Elem
Hacker Elem
Red Bird Elem
|500
410
350
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1975
na
|KENTUCKY
Elliott County
|Isonville Elem
|232
|4.0 ppm
|1976
|KENTUCKY
Floyd County
|Melvin Elem
Osborne Elem
|335
365
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1975
|KENTUCKY
Graves County
|Cuba Elem
|350
|4.0 ppm
|1975
|KENTUCKY
Harlan County
|Black Mt. Elem
Cranks Elem
Holmes Mill Elem
Rosspoint Elem
Verda Elem
Wallins Elem
|225
70
137
200
370
590
|4.0 ppm
|1973
1980
1973
1975
1973
1973
|KENTUCKY
Knott County
|Beaver Creek Elem
Beckham Combs Elem
Caney Creek Elem
Carr Creek Elem
Cordia Elem/High
Emmalena Elem
Hindman Elem
Jones Fork Elem
|475
250
–
200
720
280
362
650
250
|4.0 ppm
|1974
1973
na
1973
na
1973
1973
1973
|KENTUCKY
Lawrence County
|Blaine Elem
|427
|4.0 ppm
|1977
|KENTUCKY
Leslie County
|Beech Fork Elem
Big Creek Elem
Hayes Lewis Elem
|200
212
400
|4.0 ppm
|na
na
1973
|KENTUCKY
Letcher County
|Arlie Boggs Elem
Beckham Bates Elem
Campbells Br. Elem
Cowan Elem
Hemphill Elem
Kingdom Come *
Letcher School
|300
310
–
200
460
230
225
925
|4.0 ppm
|1973
na
1973
1973
1973
1973
1973
|KENTUCKY
Lewis County
|Laurel Elem
|158
|4.0 ppm
|1977
|KENTUCKY
Magoffin County
|J. T. Arnette Elem
|280
|4.0 ppm
|1974
|KENTUCKY
Morgan County
|Crockett Elem
Ezel Elem
Wrigley Elem
|292
370
232
|4.0 ppm
|1977
1976
1973
|KENTUCKY
Perry County
|Big Creek Elem
Buckhorn Elem
Leatherwood Elem
Lost Creek School
Robinson Elem
Viper Elem
Willard Elem
|190
400
400
200
360
440
559
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1973
1980
1973
1974
1973
na
|KENTUCKY
Pike County
|Brushy Elem
Jackson Rowe Elem
Majestic School
Phelps Elem/High
Sycamore Elem
|176
412
325
380
275
|4.0 ppm
|1976
1973
1974
1974
1976
|KENTUCKY
Wayne County
|Big Sinking Elem
Powersburg Elem
Rocky Branch Elem
|130
180
120
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1975
1975
|KENTUCKY
Whitley County
|Nevisdale *
Poplar Creek Elem
|175
300
|4.0 ppm
|1975
1975
|MINNESOTA
St Louis County
|Alborn Elem School
Albrook School
Cotton School
|130
336
300
|5.4 ppm
|1986
1986
1988
|MINNESOTA
Washington County
|Afton-Lakeland School
Marine Elem School
|600
–
177
|5.4 ppm
|1988
1988
|NORTH CAROLINA
Alleghany County
|Glade Creek *
Piney Creek *
|182
246
|4.5 ppm
|1973
1973
|NORTH CAROLINA
Ashe County
|Fleetwood *
Riverview *
|214
251
|4.5 ppm
|1973
1973
|NORTH CAROLINA
Avery County
|Riverside Elem
|233
|4.5 ppm
|1974
|NORTH CAROLINA
Davie County
|Pinebrook *
|560
|4.5 ppm
|1972
|NORTH CAROLINA
Duplin County
|East Duplin *
Grady B F *
Wallace *
|639
440
875
|4.5 ppm
|1975
1975
1975
|NORTH CAROLINA
Haywood County
|Fines Creek *
|68
|4.5 ppm
|1973
|NORTH CAROLINA
Hoke County
|West Hoke *
|490
|4.5 ppm
|1974
|NORTH CAROLINA
Jackson County
|Fairview Elem
Smokey Mt Elem
|802
402
|4.5 ppm
|1981
1981
|NORTH CAROLINA
Mitchell County
|Buladean *
Tipton Hill *
|131
102
|4.5 ppm
|1974
1975
|NORTH CAROLINA
Moore County
|Cameron *
Sandhills Farmlife *
|395
314
|4.5 ppm
|1974
1974
|NORTH CAROLINA
Pender County
|Topsail Middle
Topsail Primary
|360
281
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1977
|NORTH CAROLINA
Person County
|Bethel Hill Elem.
Helena Elem
Oak Lane Elem
Woodland Elem
|250
608
307
305
|4.5 ppm
|1980
1981
1981
1980
|NORTH CAROLINA
Polk County
|Sunnyview *
|162
|4.5 ppm
|1975
|NORTH CAROLINA
Rockingham County
|Williamsburg *
|220
|4.5 ppm
|1972
|NORTH CAROLINA
Sampson County
|Clement *
Halls Piney Grove *
Hargrove *
Hobbton *
Midway *
Union Elem
|395
252
448
429
455
602
|4.5 ppm
|1972
1970
1970
1979
1976
1972
|NORTH CAROLINA
Stokes County
|Francisco Elem
Germanton Elem
Pine Hall Elem
Reynolds, Nancy
Sandy Ridge Elem
|154
270
201
172
260
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1977
1977
1977
1977
|NORTH CAROLINA
Surry County
|Beulah *
Copeland *
Low Gap *
Mountain Park *
Shoals Elem
Westfield *
White Plains *
|333
306
106
160
181
214
396
|4.5 ppm
|1972
1975
1982
1972
1972
1972
1972
|NORTH CAROLINA
Transylvania County
|Rosman Elem
|352
|4.5 ppm
|1980
|NORTH CAROLINA
Vance County
|Carver *
New Hope Elem
|330
330
|4.5 ppm
|1977
1977
|NORTH CAROLINA
Watauga County
|Bethel Elem
Mabel *
Valle Crucis *
|181
300
370
|4.5 ppm
|1973
1973
1973
|NORTH CAROLINA
Wilkes County
|Boomer-Ferguson *
Mt Pleasant *
Ronda-Clingman *
Traphill *
|181
1021
355
252
|4.5 ppm
|1975
1974
1974
1975
|NORTH CAROLINA
Yadkin County
|Courtney *
Fall Creek *
Forbush *
West Yadkin *
|359
292
200
541
|4.5 ppm
|1972
1972
1972
1972
|NORTH CAROLINA
Yancey County
|Bald Creek *
Bee Log *
Clearmont *
Micaville *
South Toe *
|199
63
140
200
150
|4.5 ppm
|1974
1974
1974
1974
1974
|VERMONT
Bennington County
|Pownal *
Sunderland *
|416
120
|4.9 ppm
|1978
1979
|VERMONT
Chittenden County
|Charlotte *
Huntington *
Underhill Center *
|469
149
220
|4.9 ppm
|1977
1974
1973
|VERMONT
Franklin County
|Fairfax *
Georgia *
|708
668
|4.9 ppm
|1973
1977
|VERMONT
Grand Isle County
|North Hero *
|150
|4.9 ppm
|1974
|VERMONT
Orange County
|Chelsea *
Tunbridge *
Vershire *
Washington *
West Fairlee *
|372
158
70
157
72
|4.9 ppm
|1973
1973
1974
1973
1973
|VERMONT
Washington County
|Fayston *
Waitsfield *
Warren *
|105
169
167
|
4.9 ppm
|1977
1974
1974
|VERMONT
Winham County
|Saxtons River *
|150
|4.9 ppm
|na
|VIRGINIA
Cumberland County
|Cumberland Elem
Cumberland High
|990
990
|4.5 ppm
|1980
1982
|VIRGINIA
Matthews County
|Lee Jackson *
Matthews Intermediate
|480
460
|4.5 ppm
|1980
1980
|WEST VIRGINIA
Roane County
|Geary School
|387
|4.5 ppm
|na
|* these may be community drinking water systems and not school drinking water systems.