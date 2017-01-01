Fluoride Action Network

Fluoridated School Drinking Water Systems identified in 1992

Fluoride Action Network | October 2016 | Ellen Connett

The information in the following Tables comes from

Fluoridation Census 1992,” Volume 1 (1007 pages), published September 1993 by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Public Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Prevention Services, Division of Oral Health, Atlanta, Georgia 30333

STATE Level of Fluoride
in school (or community)
drinking water		 Number of school children
(or community) receiving
this level of fluoride
Alaska 5.0 ppm 360
Indiana 4.5 ppm 32,183
Kentucky 4 ppm 20,583
Minnesota 5.4 ppm 1,543
North Carolina 4.5 ppm 19,987
Vermont 4.9 ppm 4.320
Virginia 4.5 ppm 2,920
West Virginia 4.5 ppm 387

Total: 82,283

*

Some Fluoridated School Drinking Water Systems
State School
(or community)
 Population Served Fluoride Level
 Start Date
ALASKA
Nome County		 Beringst Sd-Golovin School
 48 1.2 ppm 1980
ALASKA
Nome County		 Beringst Sd-Shismaref School 135 5.0 ppm na
ALASKA
Nome County		 Beringst Sd-St. Michael School 71 5.0 ppm na
ALASKA
Nome County		 Beringst Sd-Stebbins School 129 5.0 ppm na
ALASKA
Aleutian Islands		 Unalaska School 25 5.0 ppm 1980

INDIANA

Bartholomew County

 Cross Cliff Elem 186 4.5 ppm 1977
INDIANA
Carroll County		 Carroll Elem 1,225 4.5 ppm na
INDIANA
Delaware County		 Daleville Elem
Cowan Elem
Desoto Elem
Harrison Elem
Perry Elem
Wes-Del Middle 		355
333
151
216
239
230 		 4.5 ppm 1977
1977
1978
1978
1976
1980
INDIANA
Elkhart County		 Concord Ox-Bow Elem
Concord South Elem
Harley-Hoblen Elem
Jefferson Elem
Jimtown Elem
New Paris Elem
Union Elem 		468

486
342
457
1068
434
233 		4.5 ppm na

1978
1976
1978
1978
1992
1979
INDIANA
Fountain County
 SE Fountain School  1,376 4.5 ppm  1977
INDIANA
Hamilton County
 Cumberland Road Elem
Durbin Elem
Fall Creek Elem 		519

239
388 		4.5 ppm 1980

1980
1979
INDIANA
Hancock County
 Eden Elem
Maxwell Middle 		378
203 		 4.5 ppm 1976
1976
INDIANA
Henry County
 Blue River Elem
Westwood Elem 		450
262 		 4.5 ppm 1977
1976
INDIANA
Jasper County		 Wheatfield Elem 472 4.5 ppm  1980
INDIANA
Kosciusko County
 Atwood Elem
Leesburg School 		174
619		 4.5 ppm 1985
1985
INDIANA
La Grange County
 Honeyville Elem  116 4.5 ppm 1977
INDIANA
Lake County
 John Wood Elem
MacArthur Elem
Winfield Elem
Wood, John Elem 		458
606
586
388		 4.5 ppm 1978
1977
1974
1978
INDIANA
La Porte County
 Coolspring Elem
Critchfield, FW Elem
Galana Elem
Hudson Lake Elem
Indian Trail Elem
Kingsbury Elem
South Cental
Springfield Elem 		401
494
231
163
436
293
863
362 		4.5 ppm 1979
1978
1990
1990
1992
1978
1976
1979
INDIANA
Madison County
 College Corner Elem
Cunningham Elem
East Elem
Jackson Elem
Killbuck Elem
Leach Elem
North Madison Elem		 369

248
820
165
373
295
254		 4.5 ppm 1977

1977
na
1981
1977
1981
1979
INDIANA
Marshall County
 Monterry Elem 106 4.5 ppm 1991
INDIANA
Miami County
 North Miami Elem 709 4.5 ppm 1980
INDIANA
Morgan County
 Eminence Elem
Green Twp Elem
North Madison Elem		 409
289
254 		4.5 ppm 1979
1979
1979
INDIANA
Newton County
 Lake Village Elem
Lincoln Elem 		296
466 		4.5 ppm 1974
1976
INDIANA
Noble County
 Rome City Elem/Middle 488 4.5 ppm 1978
INDIANA
Porter County
 Boone Grove School
Brummitt Elem
Jackson Elem
Liberty Elem
Liberty Middle
Morgan Twp School
Pine Elem
Union Center Elem
Union Middle
Washington Twp Sch 		918
447
437
469
479
439
322
404
243
592 		4.5 ppm 1978
1979
1979
1979
1979
1980
1979
1980
1980
1977
INDIANA
Pulaski County
 West Central Elem 564 4.5 ppm 1982
INDIANA
St. Joseph County
 Eggleston Elem
Greene Elem & Middle

Laville Elem
Warren Elem 		550
457

1508
457		 4.5 ppm 1977
1979
1977
1977
INDIANA
Starke County
 Oregon-Davis School 771 4.5 ppm na
INDIANA
Steuben County
 Pleasant Lake Elem 195 4.5 ppm 1969
INDIANA
Tippecanoe County
 Dayton Elem
Hershey Elem 		302
721		 4.5 ppm 1974
na
INDIANA
Warren County
 Pine Village Elem 147 4.5 ppm 1973
INDIANA
White County
 Eastlawn School 183 4.5 ppm na
KENTUCKY
Bell County		 Cubbage Elem
Frakes Elem		 182
271 		4.0 ppm 1979
1982
KENTUCKY
Breckinridge County
 Milner Elem 120 4.0 ppm na
KENTUCKY
Bullitt County		 Nicholas Elem 380 4.0 ppm 1976
KENTUCKY
Breathitt County		 Rousseau Elem
Turner Elem 		200
200		 4.0 ppm 1975
1975
KENTUCKY
Carlisle County
 Carlisle * 894 4.0 ppm 1979
KENTUCKY
Carter County
 Carter Elem 272 4.0 ppm 1977
KENTUCKY
Casey County
 Douglas Elem
Garrett Elem 		250
250 		4.0 ppm 1977
1977
KENTUCKY
Clay County
 Big Creek Elem
Hacker Elem
Red Bird Elem		 500
410
350 		4.0 ppm 1975
1975
na
KENTUCKY
Elliott County
 Isonville Elem 232 4.0 ppm 1976
KENTUCKY
Floyd County
 Melvin Elem
Osborne Elem		 335
365		 4.0 ppm 1975
1975
KENTUCKY
Graves County
 Cuba Elem 350 4.0 ppm 1975
KENTUCKY
Harlan County
 Black Mt. Elem
Cranks Elem
Holmes Mill Elem
Rosspoint Elem
Verda Elem
Wallins Elem		 225
70
137
200
370
590 		4.0 ppm 1973
1980
1973
1975
1973
1973
KENTUCKY
Knott County
 Beaver Creek Elem
Beckham Combs Elem
Caney Creek Elem
Carr Creek Elem
Cordia Elem/High
Emmalena Elem
Hindman Elem
Jones Fork Elem		 475
250

200
720
280
362
650
250		 4.0 ppm 1974
1973
na
1973
na
1973
1973
1973
KENTUCKY
Lawrence County
 Blaine Elem 427 4.0 ppm 1977
KENTUCKY
Leslie County
 Beech Fork Elem
Big Creek Elem
Hayes Lewis Elem		 200
212
400 		4.0 ppm na
na
1973
KENTUCKY
Letcher County
 Arlie Boggs Elem
Beckham Bates Elem
Campbells Br. Elem
Cowan Elem
Hemphill Elem
Kingdom Come *
Letcher School		 300
310

200
460
230
225
925 		4.0 ppm 1973
na
1973
1973
1973
1973
1973
KENTUCKY
Lewis County
 Laurel Elem  158 4.0 ppm 1977
KENTUCKY
Magoffin County
 J. T. Arnette Elem  280 4.0 ppm 1974
KENTUCKY
Morgan County
 Crockett Elem
Ezel Elem
Wrigley Elem		 292
370
232 		4.0 ppm 1977
1976
1973
KENTUCKY
Perry County
 Big Creek Elem
Buckhorn Elem
Leatherwood Elem
Lost Creek School
Robinson Elem
Viper Elem
Willard Elem 		190
400
400
200
360
440
559		 4.0 ppm 1975
1973
1980
1973
1974
1973
na
KENTUCKY
Pike County
 Brushy Elem
Jackson Rowe Elem
Majestic School
Phelps Elem/High
Sycamore Elem		 176
412
325
380
275		 4.0 ppm 1976
1973
1974
1974
1976
KENTUCKY
Wayne County
 Big Sinking Elem
Powersburg Elem
Rocky Branch Elem		 130
180
120 		4.0 ppm 1975
1975
1975
KENTUCKY
Whitley County
 Nevisdale *
Poplar Creek Elem		 175
300 		4.0 ppm 1975
1975
MINNESOTA
St Louis County		 Alborn Elem School
Albrook School
Cotton School		 130
336
300		 5.4 ppm 1986
1986
1988
MINNESOTA
Washington County		 Afton-Lakeland School
Marine Elem School 		600

177		 5.4 ppm 1988
1988
NORTH CAROLINA
Alleghany County
 Glade Creek *
Piney Creek *		 182
246		 4.5 ppm 1973
1973
NORTH CAROLINA
Ashe County
 Fleetwood *
Riverview *		 214
251		 4.5 ppm 1973
1973
NORTH CAROLINA
Avery County
 Riverside Elem 233 4.5 ppm 1974
NORTH CAROLINA
Davie County 		Pinebrook * 560 4.5 ppm 1972
NORTH CAROLINA
Duplin County
 East Duplin *
Grady B F *
Wallace *		 639
440
875		 4.5 ppm 1975
1975
1975
NORTH CAROLINA
Haywood County
 Fines Creek * 68 4.5 ppm 1973
NORTH CAROLINA
Hoke County
 West Hoke * 490 4.5 ppm 1974
NORTH CAROLINA
Jackson County
 Fairview Elem
Smokey Mt Elem		 802
402 		4.5 ppm 1981
1981
NORTH CAROLINA
Mitchell County
 Buladean *
Tipton Hill *		 131
102		 4.5 ppm 1974
1975
NORTH CAROLINA
Moore County 		Cameron *
Sandhills Farmlife *
 395
314		 4.5 ppm 1974
1974
NORTH CAROLINA
Pender County
 Topsail Middle
Topsail Primary 		360
281 		4.5 ppm 1977
1977
NORTH CAROLINA
Person County
 Bethel Hill Elem.
Helena Elem
Oak Lane Elem
Woodland Elem		 250
608
307
305 		4.5 ppm 1980
1981
1981
1980
NORTH CAROLINA
Polk County
 Sunnyview * 162 4.5 ppm 1975
NORTH CAROLINA
Rockingham County
 Williamsburg * 220 4.5 ppm 1972
NORTH CAROLINA
Sampson County
 Clement *
Halls Piney Grove *
Hargrove *
Hobbton *
Midway *
Union Elem		 395
252
448
429
455
602		 4.5 ppm 1972
1970
1970
1979
1976
1972
NORTH CAROLINA
Stokes County
 Francisco Elem
Germanton Elem
Pine Hall Elem
Reynolds, Nancy
Sandy Ridge Elem		 154
270
201
172
260		 4.5 ppm 1977
1977
1977
1977
1977
NORTH CAROLINA
Surry County
 Beulah *
Copeland *
Low Gap *
Mountain Park *
Shoals Elem
Westfield *
White Plains *		 333
306
106
160
181
214
396 		4.5 ppm 1972
1975
1982
1972
1972
1972
1972
NORTH CAROLINA
Transylvania County
 Rosman Elem 352 4.5 ppm 1980
NORTH CAROLINA
Vance County
 Carver *
New Hope Elem 		330
330		 4.5 ppm 1977
1977
NORTH CAROLINA
Watauga County
 Bethel Elem
Mabel *
Valle Crucis *		 181
300
370 		4.5 ppm 1973
1973
1973
NORTH CAROLINA
Wilkes County
 Boomer-Ferguson *
Mt Pleasant *
Ronda-Clingman *
Traphill *
 181
1021
355
252 		4.5 ppm 1975
1974
1974
1975
NORTH CAROLINA
Yadkin County
 Courtney *
Fall Creek *
Forbush *
West Yadkin *		 359
292
200
541 		4.5 ppm 1972
1972
1972
1972
NORTH CAROLINA
Yancey County
 Bald Creek *
Bee Log *
Clearmont *
Micaville *
South Toe *		 199
63
140
200
150 		4.5 ppm 1974
1974
1974
1974
1974
VERMONT
Bennington County		 Pownal *
Sunderland *		 416
120		 4.9 ppm 1978
1979
VERMONT
Chittenden County		 Charlotte *
Huntington *
Underhill Center * 		469
149
220		 4.9 ppm 1977
1974
1973
VERMONT
Franklin County		 Fairfax *
Georgia *		 708
668		 4.9 ppm 1973
1977
VERMONT
Grand Isle County
 North Hero * 150 4.9 ppm 1974
VERMONT
Orange County
 Chelsea *
Tunbridge *
Vershire *
Washington *
West Fairlee *		 372
158
70
157
72 		4.9 ppm 1973
1973
1974
1973
1973
VERMONT
Washington County
 Fayston *
Waitsfield *
Warren * 		105
169
167

 

4.9 ppm

 1977
1974
1974
VERMONT
Winham County
 Saxtons River * 150 4.9 ppm na
VIRGINIA
Cumberland County
 Cumberland Elem
Cumberland High		 990
990		 4.5 ppm
 1980
1982
VIRGINIA
Matthews County
 Lee Jackson *
Matthews Intermediate 		480
460 		4.5 ppm 1980
1980
WEST VIRGINIA
Roane County
 Geary School 387 4.5 ppm na
* these may be community drinking water systems and not school drinking water systems.

