The information in the following Tables comes from

“Fluoridation Census 1992,” Volume 1 (1007 pages), published September 1993 by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Public Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Prevention Services, Division of Oral Health, Atlanta, Georgia 30333

STATE Level of Fluoride

in school (or community)

drinking water Number of school children

(or community) receiving

this level of fluoride Alaska 5.0 ppm 360 Indiana 4.5 ppm 32,183 Kentucky 4 ppm 20,583 Minnesota 5.4 ppm 1,543 North Carolina 4.5 ppm 19,987 Vermont 4.9 ppm 4.320 Virginia 4.5 ppm 2,920 West Virginia 4.5 ppm 387 Total: 82,283

