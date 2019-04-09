The Timeline of events during the fluoride overfeed:

This is of some interest because the media does not report the actual levels of fluoride in the drinking water during the overfeed incident nor how many days the overfeed impacted the drinking water. The newspaper reports, listed below, only state that there were “elevated fluoride levels over the maximum contaminant level (“MCL”) of 2 mg/L.”

The most information that is available to date comes from the Consent Decree and Agreement entered into by the City of Franklin and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on April 5, 2019. Two other fluoride levels were noted in the Consent Decree: 3.25 mg/L and 25 mg/, yet there is still no clarity on what the fluoride levels were in Franklin’s drinking water and for how long. The following is the timeline of events presented in this document:

•• Feb 1, 2018, the “City of Franklin and the General Authority received a complaint about discolored water in the vicinity of Cauvel’s Trailer Court. The complainant indicated there was a blue tint to the water.”

•• Feb 6, 2018, “approximately 317 gallons of hydrofluorosilicic acid was delivered to the chemical feed tanks on the second floor of the Barrett Flats WTP.”

•• Feb 7, 2018, “personnel discovered that a malfunction had occurred at the Barrett Flats WTP allowing a large volume of hydrofluorosilicic acid to empty into the Water Supply (“Fluoride Overfeed”).”

•• Feb 7, 2018: “City of Franklin personnel reported the Fluoride Overfeed to Fred Leyda, as the operator-in-responsible-charge of the Water Supply, and the City of Franklin water treatment personnel disconnected the hydrofluorosilicic acid feed pump at the Barrett Flats WTP.”

•• Feb 8, 2018, “Fred Leyda met with City of Franklin personnel to address the complaints of green/blue water and metallic taste and discussed the Fluoride Overfeed.”

•• Feb 8, 2018, “complaints from drinking water consumers in the Third Ward of the City of Franklin of green/blue water discoloration and a metallic taste.”

•• Feb 8m 2018, The complaints from the Third Ward initiated an investigation. Water samples were collected “from three locations within the Third Ward of the City of Franklin for analysis by the Department’s Bureau of Laboratories (“DEP February 8th Samples”).”

•• Feb 8 2018, “the City of Franklin and the General Authority hand-delivered a Tier I “Do Not Use” public notice to all service connections located within the area of the distribution system located West of Orchard Street within the Third Ward of the City (“Initial Impacted Area”).”

•• Feb 9, 2018: “the Department received preliminary results from the DEP February 8th Samples that showed elevated fluoride levels over the maximum contaminant level (“MCL”) of 2 mg/L.”

•• Feb 9, 2018: “Fred Leyda informed the Department of the Fluoride Overfeed and that a water test measured a fluoride level of 3.25 mg/L in the finished water from the Barrett Flats WTP earlier in the week.”

•• Feb 9, 2018, “The monthly operational reports, including, daily operational logs, for the Barrett Flats WTP … provided by the City of Franklin and the General Authority, do not include the finished water fluoride result of 25 mg/L verbally-reported to the Department by Fred Leyda on February 9, 2018…”

Press Reports on the Fluoride Overfeed:

• Feb 13, 2018, Excess Fluoride Levels Identified As Contaminant in Franklin Water. By Aly Delp. Explore Venango.

• Feb 13, 2018, High fluoride levels tainted water. By Marissa Dechant, The Derrick.

• Feb 14, 2019, Franklin Water Situation Remains Murky. By Aly Delp. Explore Venango.

• Feb 14, 2018, Franklin officials: Malfunction in fluoridation equipment not an emergency. The Meadville Tribune.

• Feb 19, 2019, Uncertified tests show Franklin water at acceptable fluoride levels. The Derrick.

• April 5, 2019, CONSENT ORDER AND AGREEMENT with DEP. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

• April 9, 2019, DEP Announces Settlement with City of Franklin, General Authority Over Violations Associated with Overfeed of Fluoride in Water System. Media Release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.