Lithium-ion Battery Recycling: Local News Articles from NY state

February 7, 2021. LETTER. Never give up: Mission accomplished in Endicott. By Olwen Searles, Guest columnist. Press and Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A12.

February 7, 2021. LETTER. How opponents turned back SungEel project. By Paul and Ellen Connett, Guest columnists. Press and Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A12.

February 7, 2021. LETTER. Democracy triumphs in Endicott. By Rita Foran. Press and Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A13.

February 4, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Episode 4: Inside Li-Cycle’s Rochester, NY Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility. By Stefanie Valentic. Waste360.

•See the YouTube video that tours the no-burn facility in Rochester at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=D05dw-0Y55E&feature=emb_logo

February 3, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Some Endicott residents call for Mayor Linda Jackson to resign following behavior on Monday night Zoom meeting. Binghamton Homepage.

February 2, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Residents and leaders react to Endicott’s decision to rescind recycling law. By Katie Jones. WBNG-TV (Johnson City NY).

February 2, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Battery recycling facility will not come to Endicott, mayor says. By Matthew Benninger. WBNG-TV (Johnson City NY).

February 2, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott mayor denies inappropriate behavior during Monday’s public hearing. By Katie Jones. WBNG-TV (Johnson City NY).

February 1, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Village of Endicott trustees vote to rescind controversial recycling law. By Katie Jones. WBNG-TV (Johnson City NY).

February 1, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. The Village of Endicott Holds Another Public Hearing in an Attempt to Rescind Recycling Law. By Paul Beam. Fox 40 News (Binghamton NY).

February 1, 2021. PRESS RELEASE. Tonight at 6 PM: Public Hearing to Rescind Endicott’s Controversial Recycling Law. From NoBurnBroome.

January 15, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Upcoming Village of Endicott meeting could bring big changes to recycling laws. By Katie Jones. WBNG-12 News (Binghamton NY).

January 7, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Update on Endicott battery recycling project. Binghamton Homepage (NY).

January 5, 2021. NEWS ARTICLE. Struggle on Endicott Village Board. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage (NY).

December 20, 2020. LETTER. Battery opponents do want industry for Endicott. By Carol Layton, Guest Columnist. Press and Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A12.

December 3, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Lithium-ion battery recycling plant opens in New York state. Recycling Today.

Excerpt: “Mississauga, Ontario-based Li-Cycle Corp. has announced that its Spoke 2 facility at Eastman Business Park in Rochester, New York, is fully operational. … The Rochester facility can process up to 5,000 tons of spent lithium-ion batteries per year, which brings Li-Cycle’s total recycling capacity to 10,000 tons per year through its two North American Spokes. Through its spoke and hub process, batteries are shipped to an initial “spoke” location, where the materials are mechanically processed and size-reduced. The material is then shipped to a “hub” location, where the semiprocessed material is put through a hydrometallurgical, or wet chemistry, process. … Historically, most lithium-ion battery recyclers have used a smelting process to recover these valuable battery materials, resulting in high emissions and the loss of critical metals, according to Li-Cycle. With its recycling services, these inefficiencies are eliminated without creating waste as a byproduct, the company adds…”

December 3, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Li-Cycle’s Commercial Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Plant in Rochester Now Operational. Waste360.

November 29, 2020. LETTER. Opposition to Endicott project keeps jobs away. By Linda Jackson, Guest Columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page B6.

November 22, 2020. LETTER. Past pollution shows how vulnerable Endicott is. By Terri Farrell, Guest Columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 13A.

November 19, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Battery recycling firm receives funding. By Brian Taylor. Recycling Today.

Excerpt: “Canada-based Li-Cycle closes funding round intended to help build Rochester, New York, facility.”

November 16, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Residents Start Lawsuit Against Recycling Zoning Law. By Paul Beam. FOX 40 News, Binghamton, NY.



November 16, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Endicott Residents file an Article 78 Lawsuit Against the Village Board of Trustees for Illegally Approving Controversial Recycling Code. By NoBurnBroome.

November 5, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott election results could derail lithium-ion battery recycling plant. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A4.

November 1, 2020. LETTER. Making Endicott a business-friendly village, by Nicholas Burlingame, Guest Columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A10.

November 1, 2020. LETTER. Trustees should work for residents, by Patrick Dorner, Guest Columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A10.

November 1, 2020. LETTER. Responses about battery plant. By Paul Connett. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A11.

November 1, 2020. LETTER. Mayor makes incorrect statements. By Ellen Connett. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A11.

October 30, 2020. PRESS RELEASE FROM TOM QUITER, CANDIDATE FOR NY SENATE. Quiter proposed local referendums for proposed incinerator, other pilot projects.

October 26, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. NoBurnBroome’s response and translation of SungEel’s accusations in their Oct 23rd press release.

October 25, 2020. LETTER. Fearmongering by Endicott mayor. By Mark Ponzi, Guest Columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 13A.

October 25, 2020. LETTER. Endicott mom against battery site. By Amanda Smith. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 13A.

October 25, 2020. LETTER. Endicott should learn from past. By George Fiedler. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 13A.

October 25, 2020. LETTER. My accomplishments in Endicott. By Cheryl Chapman, Guest Columnist. Press and Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, pages 12A-13A.

October 25, 2020. LETTER. Terri Farrell’s unpublished letter. NoBurnBroome.

October 23, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel MCC Releases Statement On “Misinformation” Being Shared. By Austin Tanner. FOX 40 News.



October 18, 2020. LETTER. The future of Endicott is at stake. By Linda Jackson, Mayor of Endicott. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 5B.

October 11, 2020. LETTER. Look who’s against battery plant. By Robert M. Tiberi. Press & Sun-Bulletin (page 21A), Binghamton NY.

October 9, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Questionnaire shows Broome County candidate viewpoints on Endicott incinerator. Press release from NoBurnBroome.

October 9, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. As DEC waits for new permit, residents’ worries continue over battery recycling facility. By Chloe Vincente. WBNG-12 News (Binghamton NY).

October 6, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. DIGGING DEEPER: What are PFAS? By Chloe Vincente. WBNG-12 News (Binghamton NY).

October 4, 2020. LETTER. Rebutting the Endicott mayor and the DEC. By By John Ruspantini, Guest columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin (Binghamton NY).

September 27, 2020. LETTER. Some questions for the mayor on Endicott proposal. By Olwen Searles, Guest columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin (Binghamton NY).

September 27, 2020. LETTER. Thanks to Lupardo for Endicott request. By Paul and Ellen Connett. Press & Sun-Bulletin (Binghamton NY).

September 27, 2020. LETTER. Endicott board makes right call. By Diane Lechner, Guest columnist. Press & Sun-Bulletin (Binghamton NY).

September 23, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Lupardo Calls on DEC For Further Review of Endicott LIB Recycling Plant. By

September 23, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel to cover cost of environmental impact study, Endicott mayor says. WBNG-12 News (Binghamton NY).

September 23, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Mayor Linda Jackson and a Concerned Citizen Share Viewpoints on Monday’s Zoning Law Vote. Fox 40 News (Binghamton NY).

September 23, 2020. LI-CYCLE PRESS RELEASE. Li-Cycle Selects Rochester, NY as Site for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling “Hub”.

September 23, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE ON ROCHESTER-HUB. Li-Cycle Selects Rochester, NY as Site for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling “Hub”. Press Release from Li-Cycle Corp.

September 22, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Assemblywoman Lupardo calls for environmental impact statement on proposed Endicott battery-recycling facility. By Matthew Benninger. WBNG-12 News (Binghamton NY).

September 22, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Lupardo Joins Environmental Groups in Calling for EIS on Battery Recycler. From the office of NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

September 20, 2020. LETTER. Here is why Endicott needs the battery plant. By Linda Jackson, Mayor of Endicott. Press & Sun-Bulletin (page 12-A to page 13A), Binghamton NY.

September 16, 2020. RECORDING OF PRESS CONFERENCE: Nearly all lithium-ion batteries contain PFAS. NoBurnBroome.

September 16, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Zoom Press Conference: Sept 16th: Nearly all lithium-ion batteries contain PFAS (Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances). NoBurnBroome.

September 16, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE ON IMPERIUM3. Are Batteries the Trade War China’s Already Won? By David Stringer and Akshat Rathi | Bloomberg. Washington Post.

September 14, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Governor Cuomo Announces Canadian Firm Li-Cycle to Build $175 Million Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Hub in Monroe County.

September 13, 2020. LETTER. Has Endicott learned from its past? By Ellen Tiberi. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY.

September 10, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. DOD is spending millions, getting rid of toxic foam by burning it near where people live. By Joce Sterman, Alex Brauer and Andrea Nejman, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

September 9, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. City of Endicott Shares DEC Report on the SungEel Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Facility. FOX40 News (Binghamton NY).



September 9, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Town of Union board wants the Village of Endicott to delay battery recycling facility. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage.

September 8, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Whatever It’s Called, Some Endicott Residents Still Don’t Want It. By Jillian Forstadt. WSKG Public Radio News (Binghamton NY).

September 6, 2020. OPINION. Study backs battery recycling plan. By Paul and Ellen Connett. Press & Sun-Bulletin, page A13, Binghamton NY.

September 3, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Town of Union gives support to NoBurnBroome’s concerns on SungEel Project. Press release from NoBurnBroome.

September 2, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Town of Union Request That Endicott Not Move Forward with SungEel. By FOX40 Staff. FOX40 News, Binghamton NY.

September 1, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Residents, Akshar Call For Halt To Battery Recycling Facility. By

August 31, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. No Burn Broome issues position paper on opposition to battery recycling facility. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage.

August 28, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. NoBurnBroome Press Conference (via Zoom) on release of updated NoBurnBroome Position Paper.

August 27, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. NoBurnBroome Continues Protests Against Battery Recycling Facility. By Jessica Kisluk. FOX 40.



August 26, 2020. PRESS RELEASE. Press Release: Mini-March/Vigil Against SungEel’s Battery-Incinerator Project in Endicott Thursday, August 27 AND Endicott Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Thursday, August 27. Press release from NoBurnBroome.

August 25, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE FROM ALBANY. Editorial: ESD’s reckless spending. By the Full Audit Report 2017-S-60

August 21, 2020.NEWS ARTICLE FROM BUFFALO. DiNapoli: State economic agency flunked Buffalo Billion oversight. By Tom Precious. The Buffalo News.

Note: Another hard-hitting account of Comptroller DiNapoli’s report on the . It states, “Projects that became embroiled in legal controversies – like the federal criminal convictions of people involved in the Buffalo Billion project, including onetime Buffalo powerhouse businessman Louis Ciminelli – were approved by state university-created entities called Fort Schuyler Management Corp. and Fuller Road Management Corp… The project was the focus of a federal bid-rigging investigation that led to the convictions of Ciminelli and others, including the former head of a SUNY college in Albany who Cuomo tapped to oversee several high-tech developments in upstate…” Full Audit Report 2017-S-60

August 24, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. DEC rebuts concerns by battery recycling opponents. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage. This article contains a response from NoBurnBroome.

August 24, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Magnis hails “green” credentials of battery plant as it pushes Queensland giga-factory. By Sophie Vorrath. The Driven.

August 11, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. IBM and Endicott officials conduct testing of toxic plume. Binghamton Homepage.

July 27, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Residents Protest Proposed Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility. By Jillian Forstadt. WSKG (Binghamton NY), National Public Radio.

July 25, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Protesters March Against Endicott Battery Recycling Facility. By Krystal Cole. Spectrum News.

July 23, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Report from South Korea indicates SungEel has not given the whole truth on its sister plant. Press release from NoBurnBroome.

July 22, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Rally Against SungEel’s Battery-Incinerator Project in Endicott July 25, 11:30 am, Logan Baseball Field. Press Release from NoBurnBroome.

July 20, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Public Hearing Held for Repealing of the Recycling Facility Zoning Law. By Paul Beam, FOX40 News, Binghamton NY.

July 20, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. NoBurnBroome sends letter to Gov Cuomo; Endicott Village Board holds Public Hearing on Recycling Facilities. Press release from NoBurnBroome.

July 19, 2020, LETTER: BLACK LIVES MATTER. Endicott leaders have troubles with listening. By Rita Foran. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A11.

July 12, 2020, LETTER. Same recycled answers from battery plant. By Kathy Nichols. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A11.

July 8, 2020. BLACK LIVES MATTER. Broome County Democratic Party calls for the resignation of Cheryl Chapman and Linda Jackson.

July 2, 2020, TOWN HALL. NoBurnBroome People’s Town Hall.

July 2, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Five things new discovered from battery recycling community meeting. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY.



July 1, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Burning Batteries is a Hot Topic for the Endicott Community. Spectrum News.

July 1, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. People’s Zoom Town Hall, 6:30pm, Thursday (July 2). Press Release: NoBurnBroome.

June 30, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Zoom meeting Tuesday night will discuss Endicott battery recycling facility. Binghamton Homepage.

June 30, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Panel of scientists recommends stronger guidelines on PFAS. By Jim Spencer Star Tribune

June 30, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel Clears Up Misconceptions on the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Facility. By Paul Beam, FOX40 News (Binghamton NY).

June 30, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Residents have questions answered on controversial Endicott battery recycling facility project. By Katie Jones. WBNG 12 News (Johnson City NY).

June 29, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. The People’s Town Hall on the Endicott Battery Incineration Project. NoBurnBroome.

June 29, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Battery recycling facility Zoom meeting. Binghamton Homepage (NY).

June 29, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel Talks With Endicott Officials About Recycling Facility. FOX 40 News (Binghamton NY).

June 28, 2020, LETTER. Endicott battery plant affects everyone. By Olwen Searles. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A10.

June 28, 2020. LETTER. Endicott plant a risky experiment. By Paul Connett (Binghamton) and John Ruspantini (Endicott). Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page A11.

June 26, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. NoBurnBroome warns Trustees that attending SungEel’s private meeting might violate State law. NoBurnBroome.

June 26, 2020, LETTER. Letter to Endicott Village Board from NoBurnBroome: SungEel’s private meeting with ‘community leaders’.

June 25, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. NoBurnBroome Calls on Gov. Cuomo to Oppose Battery Incinerator. By Valerie Puma, FOX40 News, Binghamton NY.

June 24, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel MCC Americas to answers questions on Endicott battery recycling plant. By Chloe Vincente, WBNG 12 News, Binghamton NY.

June 24, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott lithium-ion battery recycling meeting: 5 things to know before you join. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Note: This online article was not in the June 24 or June 25 print version.



June 24, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Governor Cuomo asked to end Endicott nightmare – White Paper Details Risks. Press Release from NoBurnBroome.

June 23, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel MCC to Hold Virtual Community Forum. Binghamton Homepage.

June 22, 2020 LETTER. Letter to Governor Cuomo signed by 80 residents of Broome County.

June 22, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel is Looking for Questions on the Lithium Ion Recycling Facility. By Paul Beam. WICZ News.

June 14, 2020, LETTER. Let’s see evidence of plant’s danger. By Haridas K. Varma. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page A13.

June 7, 2020, LETTER. A recycling plant near population is bad idea. By Hal Fischbeck, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page A11.

June 7, 2020, LETTER. People should vote on Endicott plant. By John Vasilchik, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page A11.

June 7, 2020, LETTER. Opinion: Let’s keep an open mind on Endicott plant, By David Loewen, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page 10A.

June 3, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. No Burn Broome Responds to Monday night’s Endicott Trustees meeting. NoBurnBroome Press Release.

June 3, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott lithium-ion battery plant to get another DEC review on toxic substance. By Jeff Platsky, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin. Front page to page 8A.

June 1, 2020, LETTER. Letter to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson Regarding SungEel Battery Recycling Facility, from NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

May 31, 2020, LETTER. Battery recycling plant is dangerous, not green. By Paul Connett, Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page 12A.

May 31, 2020, LETTER. A lot we don’t know about battery process. By John Ruspantini. Press & Sun-Bulletin, Binghamton NY. Page 12A.

May 28, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Questions about Lithium Incinerator Proposal. By Editor. The Bridge, Binghamton’s Community Link.

May 28, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Group speaks out against creation of Endicott Recycling Facility. WBNG 12 News. Binghamton NY.

May 28, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. 154 Environmental Groups From Around the World Raise Serious Concerns About Proposed Lithium Battery Incinerator Proposed in Endicott, New YorkCall on the Cuomo Administration to Withdraw Its $1.75 Million Taxpayer Subsidy and Require a Full Environmental Impact Statement. Press Release, NoBurnBroome.

May 24, 2020, LETTER. Burden of proof is on recycling plant. By Mike Lee. Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 11A.



May 22, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Plant to get another review on toxic substances [title used in 5-22-20 print edition]. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, front page continued to page 5A.

May 21, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. DEC Delivers Setback to Endicott’s Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Scheme. Press Release, NoBurnBroome.

May 21, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Lithium-ion recycler tries to make peace [title used in 5-21-20 print edition]. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, front page continued to page 9A.

May 21, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. SungEel, Endicott Mayor respond to DEC letter on Endicott battery recycling facility. By

May 21, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Battery Recycling Plant Operations Delayed. By Jessica Kisluk. FOX 40 News.



May 20, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott mayor says opponents ‘misinformed’ [title used in 5-20-20 print edition]. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, front page continued to page 5A.

May 18, 2020, LETTER. Letter from Congressman Anthony Brindisi to Mayor Linda Jackson. Brindisi represents the 22nd District for NY.

May 17, 2020, LETTER. Opinion: Battery recycling part of building green economy. By Linda Jackson and Cheryl Chapman. Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 10A.

May 16, 2020. NoBurnBroome Press Conference – YouTube.

May 16, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. ‘No Burn Broome’ Press Conference Brought Endicott Residents Together to Protest the Recycling Incinerator. By Valerie Puma. FOX 40 News, Binghamton NY.



May 15, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Updated: Press Conference: “Don’t Burn Our Future”. Noon on Saturday, May 16. At the Johnny Logan ballpark in Endicott. Press Release, No Burn Broome.

May 13, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Lawyer for No Burn Broome says Endicott Village Board must rescind zoning change for the Sungeel facility. Press Release.

May 12, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Residents oppose battery recycling plant at old IBM site in Southern Tier. By Ngoc Huynh. NYup.com

May 11, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Mayor responds to vote to change zoning laws, impact on battery facility. WBNG.com 12News.

May 10, 2020, LETTER. We’ve seen enough contamination. By John Vasilchik, Endwell. Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 13.

May 9, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott battery recycler approved after marathon meeting, but opponents still have hope. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, front page continued to page 3A.

May 8, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Village Board Votes in Favor of Zoning Law Changes to Allow for Recycling Incinerator. By Valerie Puma. Fox40 News, Binghamton NY.



May 8, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Endicott Trustees vote 3-2 for Sungeel’s battery recycling carcinogen-emitting facility. Supermajority Petition may undo vote. Press Release from No Burn Broome.

May 6, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Endicott’s Mayor and her Misstatements. Press Conference for May 7 cancelled. Press Release from No Burn Broome.

May 5, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Public meeting for Endicott battery recycling plant lasted 4 hours, and it’s not the last. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY.

May 5, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. 57 people ask Endicott’s Mayor and Trustees to Vote No to Zoning Amendment. But Mayor is pushing forward. Press Release from No Burn Broome.

May 5, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Over 200 Join Endicott Zoom Meeting to Voice Opinion About Proposed Zoning Changes. By Paul Beam. FOX40 News, Binghamton NY.



May 4, 2020. Village of Endicott Public Hearing – YouTube.

May 3, 2020, LETTER. A dangerous site for battery plant. By Paul Connett, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 10A.

May 3, 2020, LETTER. We need facts, not assumptions, on battery plant. By Haridas Varma, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 11A.

May 2, 2020, LETTER. Letter from Broome County Legislator Matthew J. Pasquale to Mayor Linda Jackson.

May 2, 2020, LETTER. Don’t change zoning law for battery plant. By Carol A. Layton, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 6B.

April 30, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Past Endicott Officials Join Protest Against Lithium Battery Recycling Plant. By Kathy Whyte, WNBF News Radio 1290.

April 29, 2020. NoBurnBroome Press Conference – YouTube.

April 29, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Residents and Former Endicott Mayors Voice Opposition to Battery Recycling Plant. By Dylan Kuhn, Fox 40 – WICZ.com (Binghamton NY). Article has link to TV report.

April 29 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. New battery recycling facility in Endicott prompts disagreements. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage. Article has link to TV report.

April 29, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Press Conference: Battery Incineration Company Not Wanted in Endicott, NY. 12:00 pm at Johnny Logan Park, Watson Blvd @ Bermond Ave, Endicott.

April 29, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Former Endicott Mayors Voice Concerns Over Village Project By Vince Briga. Spectrum News.

April 29, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott battery recycling plant will get final review during public Zoom meeting. By Jeff Platsky, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, front page continued to page 11A.

April 26, 2020, LETTER. Battery plant would bring toxic hazards to Endicott. By Mary Ann Dorner, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 8A.

April 26, 2020, LETTER. Remember the past when considering battery plant. By Christine Ellison, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 9A.

April 17, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. New group formed: No Incinerator for the Southern Tier. Press Release. Note: a few days after this release the name of the group was changed to No Burn Broome.

April 16, 2020. Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson in interview on the Bob Joseph Show – YouTube.

April 12, 2020, LETTER. Permit came during the pandemic. By William Huston, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY.

April 3, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Proposed battery recycling facility receives key permit. By NC 34 Staff. Binghamton Homepage, NY.

April 1, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott lithium-ion battery recycling plant can proceed, DEC says. By Jeff Platsky. Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

April 1, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. DEC approves permit for Endicott battery recycling facility. By Chloe Vincente. 12 News WBNG.com. Johnson City, NY.

February 26, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. DIGGING DEEPER: Endicott officials demand answers before battery recycling facility moves in. By Chloe Vincente. WBNG-12 News.

February 26, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson on the Zoning Change on WNBG – YouTube.

February 9, 2020, LETTER. Battery recycling plant would be dangerous. By Olwen Searles, Press & Sun Bulletin, Binghamton NY, page 12A.

Jan 22, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Lithium batteries are everywhere, and they’re more dangerous than you think. By Sarah Taddeo and Maggie Gilroy / Gannett. Times Herald Record (Middletown NY).

Excerpt: “A crushed lithium battery or smartphone likely caused a massive blaze earlier this month at a recycling plant in Tioga County, near Binghamton, according to Taylor Garbage, which jointly operates the facility with Southern Tier Recyclers, Inc.”

January 20, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. Battery Recycling Facility Stalling Out in Endicott. By Dan North (Endicott), Spectrum News, Bay News 9.

January 14, 2020, PRESS RELEASE. Empire State Development Announces Canadian Firm Li-Cycle to Establish Operations in New York State. Press Release from the Empire State Development.

January 9, 2020. NEWS ARTICLE. Endicott residents charged up over battery recycling facility awaiting permit. By Chloe Vincente. WBNG.com News 12.

Feb 26, 2020, NEWS ARTICLE. DIGGING DEEPER: Endicott officials demand answers before battery recycling facility moves in. By Chloe Vincente. 12 News WBNG.com. Johnson City, NY.

January 14, 2020. PRESS RELEASE FROM ESD. Empire State Development Announces Canadian Firm Li-Cycle To Establish Operations in New York State.

Excerpt: ESD is assisting Li-Cycle with up to $450,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project. The total project cost has been placed at up to $23.3 million over a three-year period.

Nov 7, 2019, NEWS ARTICLE. Company’s plans to bring lithium-ion battery recycling stirs concerns at Endicott meeting. By Jeff Platsky. Press Sun & Bulletin, Binghamton NY.

July 14, 2019, NEWS ARTICLE. It’s time to get serious about recycling lithium-ion batteries. By Mitch Jacoby. C&EN (Chemical and Engineering News) volume 97, issue 28.

Sept 28, 2018, NEWS ARTICLE. Battery recycler promises 86 jobs in Endicott. By Jeff Platsky. Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Sept 28, 2018, NEWS ARTICLE. Battery recycling center to bring new life, jobs to Endicott. By Spectrum News Staff.

Sept 27, 2018. MEDIA RELEASE. Empire State Development Announces $1.75 Million to Create New Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility. New York State Empire State Development.

March 8, 2018, NEWS ARTICLE. Part Of IBM Endicott Site Almost Decontaminated, But “Ground Zero” Remains. WSKG – Public Radio (Binghamton NY).

February 23, 2018, NEWS ARTICLE. Imperium3’s battery factory is coming to Endicott earlier than expected. By Orla McCaffrey. Southern Tier Incubator.

January 19, 2018, NEWS ARTICLE. A Few IBMers Learn The Latest Details In Clean Up Of Endicott’s Toxic Plume. WSKG – Public Radio (Binghamton NY).

October 6, 2017, NEWS ARTICLE. Consortium to establish lithium-ion battery GIGA factory in Endicott, create “at least” 23. CNY Energy Challenge.



October 5, 2017, NEWS ARTICLE. Imperium3 Plans Move Into Old IBM Site. By Sara Gager. WSKG – Public Radio (Binghamton NY).

MAY 27, 2017. NEWS ARTICLE. New York Lithium-Ion Gigafactory To Be In Huron Campus. By Pia Rivera. Investing News.

