Mims, Florida: News Articles on Fluoridation

2021
.
|June 23:
|Mims residents hear arguments for, against fluoride in water
|By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News (Brevard County)
|June 22:
|Mims residents express desire to put fluoride back in local water
|By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
|June 22:
|Mims community decides future of tap water: Fluoride, or no?
|By Michelle Meredith, WESH-2 TV
|June 21:
|A Community Discussion on the use of Fluoride in Mims – 23 photos
|Florida Today
|June 20:
|After being bypassed, Mims will finally have its say on fluoride following Monday event
|By Eric Rogers Florida Today
|June 14:
|Two local dentists debate the benefit of fluoride | Opinion
|By Dr. Yoshita Patel and Dr. Chris Edwards, Florida Today
|June 11:
|Brevard dentists say lack of fluoride is bad for Mims families — but not all agree
|By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
|June 9:
|Letter: Let’s fight real issues, not fluoridation
|By Hudson Haile, Florida Today
|June 2:
|Torres: Recognizing some good news for a change
|By John A. Torres, Florida Today
|May 29:
|Pritchett admits blunder on Mims fluoride, hints public could overturn decision
|By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
|May 27:
|Facing mounting pressure, Pritchett announces public forum on Mims water fluoridation
|By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
|May 24:
|Mims’ water defluorinated without public input, health experts don’t want the same to happen in Titusville
|By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News
|May 22:
|Brevard County Dental Society’s petition: Fluoridate Brevard Drinking Water – District 1
|Change.org
|May 21:
|Brevard dentists, national health orgs mount pro-fluoride campaign in Titusville
|By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon,Florida Today
|May 13:
|Brevard cuts off flow of fluoride to water supply in Mims
|By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News
|May 11:
|Following a no notice vote, Brevard County okays cutting fluoride from Mims water Thursday
|By Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
|May 7:
|County leaders seem to have accidentally approved removing fluoride from Mims water
|By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
|May 5:
|… Pritchett wants fluoride gone in Mims
|By Eric Rogers, Florida Today