Mims, Florida: News Articles on Fluoridation

Mims, Florida | Fluoride Action Network | June 23, 2021

2021

June 23: Mims residents hear arguments for, against fluoride in water By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News (Brevard County)
June 22: Mims residents express desire to put fluoride back in local water By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
June 22: Mims community decides future of tap water: Fluoride, or no? By Michelle Meredith, WESH-2 TV
June 21: A Community Discussion on the use of Fluoride in Mims – 23 photos Florida Today
June 20: After being bypassed, Mims will finally have its say on fluoride following Monday event By Eric Rogers Florida Today
June 14: Two local dentists debate the benefit of fluoride | Opinion By Dr. Yoshita Patel and Dr. Chris Edwards, Florida Today
June 11: Brevard dentists say lack of fluoride is bad for Mims families — but not all agree By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
June 9: Letter: Let’s fight real issues, not fluoridation By Hudson Haile, Florida Today
June 2: Torres: Recognizing some good news for a change By John A. Torres, Florida Today
May 29: Pritchett admits blunder on Mims fluoride, hints public could overturn decision By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
May 27: Facing mounting pressure, Pritchett announces public forum on Mims water fluoridation By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
May 24: Mims’ water defluorinated without public input, health experts don’t want the same to happen in Titusville By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News
May 22: Brevard County Dental Society’s petition: Fluoridate Brevard Drinking Water – District 1 Change.org
May 21: Brevard dentists, national health orgs mount pro-fluoride campaign in Titusville By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon,Florida Today
May 13: Brevard cuts off flow of fluoride to water supply in Mims By Will Robinson-Smith, Spectrum News
May 11: Following a no notice vote, Brevard County okays cutting fluoride from Mims water Thursday By Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
May 7: County leaders seem to have accidentally approved removing fluoride from Mims water By Eric Rogers and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today
May 5: Pritchett wants fluoride gone in Mims By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
