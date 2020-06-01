• For all the news articles on the TSCA lawsuit click here
|June 12
|June 12, 2020 The Fluoridation Trial: Science 4, EPA 0
|
Children’s Health Defense
|Rick North
|June 12
|Bench Trial in Challenge to EPA’s Denial of Fluoride Petition Will Resume on June 15 and Is Available Online
|
The National Law Reporter
|Lynn L. Bergeson and Carla N. Hutton
|June 12
|#FluorideTrial: Scientist Says He Was Threatened Because of Fluoride Study – Week 1 In Review
|
The Last American Vagabond
|Derrick Broze
|June 12
|EPA Attacks Fluoride Plaintiffs’ Witness After Daubert Motion Fails
|
Inside EPA
|Diana DiGangi
|June 12
|EPA Defends Safety Of Fluoridated Drinking Water At Trial
|
Law360
|Hannah Albarazi
|June 11
|Citizen petitions under TSCA could grow after fluoride trial
|
Chemical Watch
|na
|June 10
|Federal Lawsuit Could Limit Fluoride in Drinking Water
|
EWG
|Olga Naidenko PhD
|June 10
|EPA Scientist Testifies Animal Studies Point To Fluoride Risks
|
Law360
|na
|June 10
|Plaintiffs seek to bolster TSCA fluoride case
|
Inside EPA
|na
|June 10
|Fluoridation Trial: Fluoride In Water Is ‘Endangering’ Children’s IQs: 2nd day of strong testimony
|
FAN
|June 9
|TSCA Fluoride Trial Heats Up As Expert Witnesses Draw Criticisms
|
Inside EPA
|Diana DiGangi
|June 9
|Federal court battle could change fluoridation of water for millions
|
The Oregonian
(FairWarning article)
|Dan Ross
|June 9
|Courtroom battle could lead to limits on fluoridation of drinking water
|
Florida Bulldog
(FairWarning article
|Daniel Ross
|June 9
|Fluoride In Water Is ‘Endangering’ Children’s IQs, Judge Told
|
Law360
|Hannah Albarazi
|June 9
|Lawsuit To Regulate Fluoride In Water Goes To Trial
|
San Francisco News
|Rebecca Picciotto
|June 8
|Green Bay mother is plaintiff in federal trial on fluoridated water, to start today
|
Green Bay Press-Gazette (Wisconsin)
|Paul Srubas
|June 8
|Advocates Say Fluoride Harms Infants As Trial Opens
|
Law360
|Dorothy Atkins
|June 8
|As TSCA Trial Begins, EPA, Environmentalists Attack Other Sides’ Experts
|
Inside EPA
|Diana DiGangi
|June 8
|Trial underway in SF could remove fluoride from drinking water
|
San Francisco Chronicle
|Bob Egelko
|June 8
|Courtroom Battle Could Lead to Limits on Fluoridation of Drinking Water
|
FairWarning
|Dan Ross
|June 8
|Neurotoxicity Experts Lead Off Federal Fluoridation Trial
|
FAN
|na
|June 5
|EPA’s Chemical Regulation Authority at Stake With Fluoride Case
|
Bloomberg Law
|Sylvia Carignan
|June 5
|Judge handles final motions before TSCA fluoride trial
|
Inside EPA
|na
|June 5
|Calif. Trial To Decide Risk Of Fluoride In Drinking Water
|
Law360
|Juan Carlos Rodriguez
|June 1
|Guest column: California trial may determine fate of fluoridated water
|
Windsor Star (Canada)
|Cheryl Burr
|May 30
|Virtual Bench Trial to Begin on June 8 in Lawsuit Challenging EPA Denial of Petition Seeking TSCA Regulation of Drinking Water Fluoridation
|
Arnold & Porter
|na
|May 30
|May 27
|Judge Codifies Key Rulings Ahead Of Landmark TSCA Trial On Fluoride
|
Inside EPA
|Maria Hegstad
|May 26
|May 21
|Plaintiffs Ask Federal Court to Ban Fluoridation Chemicals
|
FAN
|na
|May 14
|Neurotoxicity Experts Cleared to Testify At Fluoridation Chemicals Trial June 8 in Federal Court
|
FAN
|na
|May 13
|Judge Hands Down Mixed Evidentiary Rulings Ahead Of Novel TSCA Trial
|
Inside EPA
|Maria Hegstad
|May 8
|Judge: EPA Can’t Include Fluoride Benefits in Trial Over Risks
|
Bloomberg Law
|na