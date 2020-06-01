Fluoride Action Network

News reports: June 2020 TSCA Fluoride Trial

Fluoride Action Network | Tracking the Media | June 14, 2020

Date

Title

Publication / Web

Author
June 12 June 12, 2020 The Fluoridation Trial: Science 4, EPA 0

Children’s Health Defense

 Rick North
June 12 Bench Trial in Challenge to EPA’s Denial of Fluoride Petition Will Resume on June 15 and Is Available Online

The National Law Reporter

 Lynn L. Bergeson and Carla N. Hutton
June 12 #FluorideTrial: Scientist Says He Was Threatened Because of Fluoride Study – Week 1 In Review

The Last American Vagabond

 Derrick Broze
June 12 EPA Attacks Fluoride Plaintiffs’ Witness After Daubert Motion Fails

Inside EPA

 Diana DiGangi
June 12 EPA Defends Safety Of Fluoridated Drinking Water At Trial

Law360

 Hannah Albarazi
June 11 Citizen petitions under TSCA could grow after fluoride trial

Chemical Watch

 na
June 10 Federal Lawsuit Could Limit Fluoride in Drinking Water

EWG

 Olga Naidenko PhD
June 10 EPA Scientist Testifies Animal Studies Point To Fluoride Risks

Law360

 na
June 10 Plaintiffs seek to bolster TSCA fluoride case

Inside EPA

 na
June 10 Fluoridation Trial: Fluoride In Water Is ‘Endangering’ Children’s IQs: 2nd day of strong testimony

FAN
Press Release
June 9 TSCA Fluoride Trial Heats Up As Expert Witnesses Draw Criticisms

Inside EPA

 Diana DiGangi
June 9 Federal court battle could change fluoridation of water for millions

The Oregonian

(FairWarning article)

 Dan Ross
June 9 Courtroom battle could lead to limits on fluoridation of drinking water

Florida Bulldog

(FairWarning article
with local focus)

 Daniel Ross
June 9 Fluoride In Water Is ‘Endangering’ Children’s IQs, Judge Told

Law360

 Hannah Albarazi
June 9 Lawsuit To Regulate Fluoride In Water Goes To Trial

San Francisco News

 Rebecca Picciotto
June 8 Green Bay mother is plaintiff in federal trial on fluoridated water, to start today

Green Bay Press-Gazette (Wisconsin)

 Paul Srubas
June 8 Advocates Say Fluoride Harms Infants As Trial Opens

Law360

 Dorothy Atkins
June 8 As TSCA Trial Begins, EPA, Environmentalists Attack Other Sides’ Experts

Inside EPA

 Diana DiGangi
June 8 Trial underway in SF could remove fluoride from drinking water

San Francisco Chronicle

 Bob Egelko
June 8 Courtroom Battle Could Lead to Limits on Fluoridation of Drinking Water

FairWarning

 Dan Ross
June 8 Neurotoxicity Experts Lead Off Federal Fluoridation Trial

FAN
Press Release

 na
June 5 EPA’s Chemical Regulation Authority at Stake With Fluoride Case

Bloomberg Law

 Sylvia Carignan
June 5 Judge handles final motions before TSCA fluoride trial

Inside EPA

 na
June 5 Calif. Trial To Decide Risk Of Fluoride In Drinking Water

Law360

 Juan Carlos Rodriguez
June 1 Guest column: California trial may determine fate of fluoridated water

Windsor Star (Canada)

Cheryl Burr
May 30 Virtual Bench Trial to Begin on June 8 in Lawsuit Challenging EPA Denial of Petition Seeking TSCA Regulation of Drinking Water Fluoridation

Arnold & Porter

 na
May 30 Neurotoxicity Experts Cleared to Testify At Fluoridation Chemicals Trial June 8 in Federal Court

Blacklisted News

  na
May 27 Judge Codifies Key Rulings Ahead Of Landmark TSCA Trial On Fluoride

Inside EPA

 Maria Hegstad
May 26 Neurotoxicity Experts Cleared to Testify At Fluoridation Chemicals Trial June 8 in Federal Court

Inter Press Service News Agency

 na
(see Blacklisted News, May 30, above)
May 21 Plaintiffs Ask Federal Court to Ban Fluoridation Chemicals

FAN
Press Release

 na
May 14 Neurotoxicity Experts Cleared to Testify At Fluoridation Chemicals Trial June 8 in Federal Court

FAN
Press Release

 na
May 13 Judge Hands Down Mixed Evidentiary Rulings Ahead Of Novel TSCA Trial

Inside EPA

 Maria Hegstad
May 8 Judge: EPA Can’t Include Fluoride Benefits in Trial Over Risks

Bloomberg Law

 na

 

 

