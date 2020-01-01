Fluoride Action Network

TSCA Fluoride Trial

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), a group of non-profits and individuals petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to end the addition of fluoridation chemicals into drinking water due to fluoride's neurotoxicity. The EPA rejected the petition. In response, the groups are suing the EPA in Federal Court.

