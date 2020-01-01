There is now no question that fluoride is neurotoxic, damaging the brain and central nervous system, as documented by hundreds of animal and human studies. It can not be declared safe.

2006: The National Research Council published Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards,1 the most authoritative review of fluoride’s toxicity. It stated unequivocally that “fluorides have the ability to interfere with the functions of the brain and the body (page 222).”

2012: A Harvard-funded meta-analysis2 found that children ingesting higher levels of fluoride tested an average 7 IQ points lower in 26 out of 27 studies. Most had higher fluoride concentrations than in U.S. water, but many had total exposures to fluoride no more than what millions of Americans receive.

“Fluoride seems to fit in with lead, mercury,

and other poisons that cause chemical brain drain.”2a

Philippe Grandjean, MD, PhD, Harvard study co-author, Danish National Board of Health

consultant, co-editor of Environmental Health, author of over 500 scientific papers

2017: A National Institutes of Health (NIH) – funded study3 in Mexico covering 13 years found that every one half milligram per liter (mg/L) increase in fluoride in pregnant women’s urine – approximately the difference caused by ingestion of fluoridated water4 – was associated with a reduction of their children’s IQ by about 3 points. Leonardo Trasande, a leading physician unaffiliated with the study, said it “raises serious concerns about fluoride supplementation in water.”5

2018: A Canadian study6 found iodine-deficient adults (nearly 18% of the population) with higher fluoride levels had a greater risk of hypothyroidism (known to be linked to lower IQs). Author Ashley Malin said “I have grave concerns about the health effects of fluoride exposure.”7

2019: Another NIH-funded study8 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found every 1 mg/L increase in fluoride in Canadian pregnant women’s urine was linked to a 4.5 decrease in IQ in their male children. The physician editor of JAMA Pediatrics said “I would not have my wife drink fluoridated water”9 if she was pregnant.

2019: A Canadian study10 found a nearly 300% higher risk of ADHD for children living in fluoridated areas.This reinforced earlier studies linking fluoride to ADHD in Mexico (2018)11 and the U.S. (2015).12

2019: Another NIH-funded study13 in Canada found that babies fed formula mixed with fluoridated water averaged 4 IQ points less than those mixed with non-fluoridated water. Losses of non-verbal IQ were even more serious, an average of 9 points.

2019: A systematic review of 149 human studies and 339 animal studies by the U.S. National Toxicology Program14 concluded that “fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.” The report is still in draft form, but NTP also said there is little chance they will change their finding.

