Filter News Content:

Health groups fight elimination of fluoride in Fellsmere water supply
FELLSMERE — The city’s water supply will remain fluoridated, at least until April 6, when the City Council plans to vote on whether to continue the process. City Manager Jason Nunemaker earlier this month proposed ending water fluoridation to save the $4,000 annual expense. The city began the process as part of a five-year grant […]United States, Florida
Trump budget would dismantle agency investigating Torrance refinery blast
The Trump administration’s budget blueprint calls for eliminating the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, a small independent agency that has conducted investigations into California’s worst refinery disasters, including the 2015 explosion at the Torrance Refinery. Environmental activists say the Safety Board plays a critical role in ferreting out the causes of major chemical accidents. A government […]United States, California Oil Refineries
Peel anti-fluoride lobby spotlights toxic cleanup needed after Hwy. 401 pileup
Peel water fluoridation opponents are pointing to the extensive environmental cleanup needed this week, after a Highway 401 pileup, to illustrate the serious health risks associated with the local water treatment practice. The multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Leeds and the Thousands Township occurred at about 2 p.m. on March […]Canada, Ontario
Students design fluoride filtration system for school in Kenya
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) — Three students at the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School are working to bring clean drinking water to those in need. They’re developing a fluoride filtration system for a girls’ school in Narok, Kenya. They have partnered with a group of students from James Madison University in Environmental Engineering who is working […]Kenya
Chemical spill on Highway 401 fluorosilicic acid, a.k.a. fluoride
Dear Editor — Last night a horrendous crash left death and injuries. This hazardous material unit emergency resulted in closure and evacuation on Hwy 401 near Kingston. Could Muskoka be next? The toxic material spilled on the highway has been identified as fluorosilicic acid, a.k.a. fluoride, which is the same raw industrial co-contaminated chemical transported […]Canada, Ontario
Fluoride pro’s and con’s debated at Durango forum
Advocates made passionate pleas for preserving and removing fluoride from the city’s water Thursday at a League of Women forum at Durango City Hall. Jim Forleo with Clean Water Durango and Sherrod Beall with the No on 1A Campaign answered an array of questions about fluoride from the audience about its effects. Residents will be […]United States, Colorado
Fluoride issue raised again
One of Rotorua’s staunch anti-fluoride activists has had his concerns heard about adding the chemical to the district’s water supply. Rotorua district councillor and anti-fluoride activist Charles Sturt had his submission heard by the health select committee in Wellington yesterday. The committee was set up as the next step in passing a bill to allow […]New Zealand
Tricolor Cleantech Capital, LLC to invest in JanaJal water ATMs
Tricolor Cleantech Capital, a social impact fund based in the USA has committed to invest up to $5mn in JanaJal, the flagship initiative of the Delhi based Supremus Group. JanaJal is a social enterprise committed to making safe drinking water available and accessible to the common man in India through building and operating Water ATMs […]India
Bega Valley dentists question use of fluoride in water supplies
Several Bega Valley dentists have spoken out against water fluoridation in a meeting with Bega Valley Shire Councillors. On Monday, at a meeting run by Clean Water for Life attended by Crs Cathy Griff, Mitchell Nadin and Jo Dodds, they discussed what they saw as the dangers of fluoride. Senior adviser to the Fluoride Action […]Australia
Updated: Major crash, spill, forces evacuation of area east of Kingston
A multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 east of Kingston left one dead and led to a chemical spill, forcing evacuation of the area and nearby homes. The accident happened around 2 p.m. March 14 near Gananoque close to the exit to the Thousand Islands. One of the tractor trailers involved spilled a deadly chemical, fluorosilicic […]Canada, Ontario