New figures have revealed that Bristol is the worst place in the south west when it comes to needing teeth extractions.

Patients in the city are said to be having more teeth taken out by dentists than the rest of the south west.

According to dental provider, mydentist, patients at Filton Road in Bristol have had 12.5 extractions for every 100 patients over the past year.

That compares to the south west average of 10.67 and a UK average of 11.14.

In the past, the low levels of fluoride in the city’s water supply has been attributed to some of its dental problems.

But Steve Williams, clinical services director for mydentist, believes the problem is more to do with a surge of patients visiting dentists for the first time in five years or more.

He said: “You’re much less likely to lose your teeth if you visit the dentist regularly. Research proves common problems such as tooth decay could be prevented in 60 per cent of people if they made regular visits to their dental practice and maintained good oral hygiene.

“Because of this it’s vital that people have access to a dentist that can offer them appointments when they need it and first class care that prevents problems that, if untreated, could lead to tooth loss.”

Healthwatch England has recently criticised access to NHS dentists, stating that one in five surgeries in some areas are taking on new dentists.

