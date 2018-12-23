Nellore: Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they are going to install 100 mineral water plants in the district to provide fluoride-free drinking water to the people.

RS member inaugurated a mineral water plant at Gangapatnam village in Indukurupeta mandal along with former legislator N Prasanna Kumar Reddy here on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, RS member said that they have installed 78 mineral water plants in Udayagiri mandal in the district with the funds of VPR Foundation and also under MPLADS.

He also explained that they would install mineral water plants in the villages where there is a need for drinking water. People in rural areas can get mineral water plants wherever installed and have to protect these machines, said Prabhakar Reddy.

He welcomed Madhusudhan Reddy from Indukurpeta mandal into the YSRCP. He also said that YSRCP would give priority to all leaders.

Former legislator and YSRCP leader Prasanna Kumar Reddy said that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy had installed 11 mineral water plants in Kovur constituency till now.

He praised efforts of Vemireddy for providing mineral water to the rural areas. He also appealed to him to install mineral water plants across the coastal areas where majority fishermen reside and face problem for drinking water.

VPR Foundation chief coordinator Shankar, RWS officials and others were present.

*Original article online at https://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/Andhra-Pradesh/2018-12-23/100-mineral-water-plants-to-be-installed-in-villages-Vemireddy/463333