1080 factory’s warehouse still holds chemicals 18 months after worker poisoned

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

Molecular structure of highly toxic Sodium fluoroacetate (known as 1080). For more info, albeit outdated, go to

http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/pesticides/sodium.fluoroacetate-page.htm



A Christchurch factory where a worker was poisoned and left in an induced coma was housing chemicals that can be used to make the 1080 pest poison.

However, the factory owner says it does not manufacture 1080, it only stores the chemicals.

The man was hospitalised for more than two weeks in May 2019 after being exposed to a poisonous substance at a unit in Bromley leased by Pest Control Research (PCR).

Stuff has learned the site stored 1080 and the chemicals that could be used to make it. Manufacturing 1080 is not permitted in New Zealand, but some companies, including PCR, have permission to make cereal bait from imported 1080.

The only company in the world making 1080 from raw chemicals is based in the United States.

*Original article online at https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/123669055/1080-factorys-warehouse-still-holds-chemicals-18-months-after-worker-poisoned