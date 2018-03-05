that can impact all species where it strewn. This horrid pesticide

WILD dogs and feral foxes are being targeted by a State Government baiting program in Yarra Ranges.

The pesticide sodium fluoroacetate will be used to try and cull the pest populations across parts of Victoria including Toolangi, Yarra Ranges, Marysville, and Big River state forests.

Parks Victoria is warning those who live near, are visiting, or pet owners not to disturb the bait stations and to keep dogs and cats under control and away from the poisoned areas for fear of death.

The baits have been laid near areas foxes are known to live, while dog baits are within 3kms of the state forests and towns including Healesville, Warburton, Toolangi, Marysville and Narbethong.

Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning senior forest and roading officer Emily Steer said the baiting program would run from February 12 to June 15.

Ms Steer said the government had been running the baiting program in the Toolangi State Forest since 2012.

She said the program usually lasts 11 months of the year, with a break in December.

Foxes are a significant threat to native animals including the spot-tailed quoll, powerful owl, superb lyrebird, broad toothed rat, swamp wallaby and various species of possum.

“The program is ongoing because long-term, ongoing fox control is needed to keep fox population numbers as low as possible to allow native species that are preyed upon by foxes to recover and sustain their numbers,” Ms Steer said.

“Foxes can rapidly reoccupy areas that use short-term, one-off programs.”

She said the burying the baiting did not affect native wildlife because it relied on fox and dog behavioural traits to find the food source and uncover it.

“To assess the effectiveness of fox baiting, DELWP monitors the recovery of native species that are predated upon by foxes,” Ms Steer said.

“DELWP has found that fox baiting increased the occupancy, colonisation and persistence rates for native wildlife that are preyed upon by foxes in treatment areas.”

*Original article online at http://www.heraldsun.com.au/leader/outer-east/state-government-baiting-program-targets-wild-dogs-and-foxes-in-yarra-ranges/news-story/df732fd7b489b9527b3a26ec0d667b73