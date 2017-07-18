SINGAPORE: Eleven workers had to be taken to hospital after a chemical leak on Tuesday (Jul 18) at a factory building at 166 Kallang Way.

They were in a “conscious and stable condition” when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the workers complained of skin irritation, and that the chemical involved is nitrogen trifluoride, which is colourless, odourless and non-flammable.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, and dispatched two fire engines, a fire bike, three support vehicles and two ambulances to the scene.

It added that the leak – which was contained within a sealed production room – had been shut off by the in-built safety system on the premises before the SCDF arrived.