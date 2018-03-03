Excerpt:

Changing the patient-physician dynamic, empowering Indigenous communities, weaning arthritis patients off drugs, and filling the gaps in municipal water fluoridation knowledge: These are just some of the society-defining health initiatives researchers with the University of Calgary’s O’Brien Institute for Public Health at the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM) is tackling with the support of recently announced federal funding. Continuously working to improve the health of Canadians, and to transform health care, here are 11 new projects O’Brien Institute members are working on with the help of recent Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) grants.

The impact of no water fluoridation

Building on previous work, Lindsay McLaren, PhD, and her team will examine longer-term associations between community water fluoridation and children’s tooth decay using the opportunity provided by the City of Calgary’s decision to cease fluoridation. The study will include a cost/benefit economic analysis and will also include the oral health of seniors living in long-term care facilities…

