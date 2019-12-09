The Chickasha Municipal Authority was one of 13 water systems that were given a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This recognition is for the year 2018.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health explains that fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” Casey Hannan, acting director of the CDC Division of Oral Health, said. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

The following water systems in Oklahoma received awards:

Bartlesville

Chickasha Municipal Authority

Madill

Muskogee

Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority (OOWA) – Pryor

Oklahoma City – Draper

Oklahoma State University – Stillwater

Ponca City Municipal Water

City of Sand Springs

Stillwater

Tahlequah – Tenkille

Tulsa – A.B. Jewell

Tulsa – Mohawk

*Original article, titled Chickasha water system recognized for community fluoridation, online at https://www.chickashanews.com/community/chickasha-water-system-recognized-for-community-fluoridation/article_3f1a040a-1ad8-11ea-8dcb-b39b8b7dc2f8.html