FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KCRA) — Fifteen first responders were treated for exposure to toxic fumes after helping battle a house fire over the weekend in Fairfield, officials said Tuesday.The Fairfield Fire Department said 11 firefighters and four officers reported feeling sick after being exposed to the fumes.

Crews responded to a fire at a home on Ash Court around 5 p.m. Saturday. There, crews found 200 pounds of lithium-ion batteries in the garage, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to officials, the batteries emitted fluoride gas after being exposed to the fire.

That’s when the 15 people were exposed to the toxic fumes.

The fire department also said the incident was so toxic that crews had to throw away all the hoses and boots that were exposed while battling the blaze.

Investigators are now trying to determine what kind of business the homeowner was running.

