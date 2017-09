Public drinking water systems in California violated state and federal regulations more than 4,700 times in 2016. This database contains every violation from that year.

Most of the violations occurred at small systems serving fewer than 300 people, but you might consume their water even if the district doesn’t serve your home. Many of the smallest systems serve non-residential users at schools, workplaces, campgrounds, parks or ski resorts. The violations are tracked by the California State Water Resources Control Board.

The most serious violations involve the “total coliform rule.” The presence of fecal coliform is associated with contamination by sewage or animal waste and can result in immediate health impacts such as diarrhea, nausea and other symptoms. Other types of water contamination might take months or years of exposure to cause harm. Violations are also assessed when a water system doesn’t issue legally required public notifications.

Water quality violations

Water quality violations

Water system name Population served Owner type Address County Contaminant Violation code and description SIERRA NORTH COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT 35 Private 110 PANORAMA BISHOP, CA 93514 US Inyo Fluoride Category MR – Monitoring, Regular APPLE VALLEY VIEW MWC 275 Private 24288 SHOSHONE ROAD APPLE VALLEY, CA 92307 US San Bernardino Fluoride Category MCL – Maximum Contaminant Level Violation, Average DELTA TRADING WATER SYSTEM 25 Private 17731 Millux Road BAKERSFIELD, CA 93311 US Kern Fluoride Category MCL – Maximum Contaminant Level Violation, Average LEBEC COUNTY WATER DISTRICT 1486 Local government P.O. 