BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana University researchers whose cavity-fighting formula launched Crest toothpaste in the 1950s will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Joseph Muhler and William Nebergall will be inducted on May 2 in Washington, along with 17 other inventors and innovators.

The Herald-Times reports that Muhler was a dentistry researcher at Indiana University and Nebergall was a chemistry professor. They’re being honored for their patents in fluoride toothpaste.

Their toothpaste formula did not break down fluoride molecules. When it was tested on children and adults in Bloomington, a dramatic decrease in cavities was detected.

Crest toothpaste debuted in 1956. Four years later, it became the first cavity-prevention toothpaste recognized by the American Dental Association. Nebergall died in 1978, Muhler in 1996.

*Article online at https://wpta21.com/news/indiana-news-from-the-associated-press/2019/01/21/2-fluoride-toothpaste-inventors-from-iu-win-posthumous-fame/

Information from: The Herald Times, https://www.hoosiertimes.com/herald_times_online/news/local/crest-formula-creators-to-be-inducted-into-inventors-hall-of/article_e681c117-42c2-54dd-8aeb-601739c9baf3.html (Subscription needed)