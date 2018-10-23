On the Frontlines:
Innovative Oral Health Programs and Community Solutions
Friday, November 30, 2018
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Holiday Inn
172 N. Main Street
Concord, NH
|
Who Should Attend?
Medical, Dental, Mental and Behavioral Health Providers, Program Managers, Policy Makers, Legislators,Students and YOU!
Event Objectives
Attendees will be able to:
- Identify a minimum of three community-based settings, outside of the private dental office, where individuals and families can easily access oral health service;
- Describe one example of a medical diagnosis or condition that is closely associated with oral health and oral disease;
- Discuss at least three benefits of the use of silver diamine fluoride in underserved populations within our state;
- Name two types of dental team members that can provide some service in the home setting;
- Name two types of non-dental providers that can address oral health in their work; and
- Define one systemic barrier to sufficient oral health/dental services for underserved populations, and a solution to address the barrier. t
Keynote Dr. Yasmi Crystal
Silver-diamine Fluoride – Opportunity and Impact
Dr. Yasmi Crystal is a Diplomate and Examiner of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She is a Clinical Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at New York University College of Dentistry, and an instructor of pediatric conscious sedation for the American Society for the Advancement of Anesthesia and Sedation in Dentistry at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, NJ. She is a member of the Editorial Board of Pediatric Dentistry Journal and a member and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, where she is also a consultant for the Council on Scientific Affairs. She is a past president of the New Jersey Academy of Pediatric Dentistry where she has been co-director of continuing education for more than 20 years. Dr. Crystal received a DDS degree from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC), a DMD from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and her Pediatric Dental specialty training from Eastman Dental Center, University of Rochester.
Agenda
This is a working agenda and subject to change.
|8:00 am
|Registration and Breakfast
|8:30 am
|Opening Ceremony and Welcoming Remarks
|9:00 am
|Morning Session: Overview on Community Needs, Access Challenges, and Pathways for Solutions
|Yasmi Crystal, DMD, MSc, Clinical Professor Pediatric Dentistry at New York University.
Silver-diamine Fluoride – Opportunity and Impact
Sponsored by the Endowment for Health
|10:00 am
|Panel: Workforce Model Options and Opportunities: On the Frontlinesl
– NH HRSA Workforce Project with Certified Public Dental Hygienists (CPHDHs) and Expanded Function Dental Auxiliaries (EFDAs)
– Certified Dental Health Coordinator Project
– Community Health Workers
|12:00 pm
|Roundtable Luncheons with hosted topics
|1:00 pm
|Afternoon Session: Oral Disease a Prevalent Comorbidity with Mental Health and Addiction: Protecting NH’s Investment in Recovery
|1:15 pm
|Panel: Community-based Innovations: Creating Local Impact
– CPHDHs – Oral Health in Primary Care and Senior Settings
– HPV Toolkits for Dental Offices, and
– The Role of Community Health Workers in Oral Health
|2:30 pm
|Emerging Topics: SUDS/Treatment/Recovery, Mental/Behavioral Health, and #WhyOralHealthMatters
– Bill Rider, CEO Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester – Behavioral Health/Substance Use/Recovery
– Dr. Dennis Hannon, Oral Surgeon
– Loretta Morrissette, CPHDH, Coos Community Family Health Services Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Model and Process Medical or Addiction Treatment Provider
– Peter Place, Addiction Treatment Provider, Amnonoosuc Community Health Services
– Anne Sleeper, CPHDH – Education and Referral in Sober Homes
Sponsor Opportunity
|4:15 pm
|Closing Remarks – It’s All Connected
|4:30 pm
|Adjourn
Continuing Education Credits
Dental Credits: 6.0 Dental CE credits for this program are provided by the New Hampshire Dental Society.
Register Now!The Registration Fee ($75.00 USD) includes the program, breakfast, a hot buffet lunch and refreshments, PLUS continuing education credits.
If you wish to register multiple attendees and be invoiced, you may download and complete the registration form and email it to Regina Blaney – info@nhoralhealth.org.
Sponsor a Student – Pay It Forward: Consider sponsoring a student from a local medical, dental, or policy program. We will match you with an interested student who will attend the forum.
PAYMENT OPTIONS: Credit Card through PayPal or Check. If paying by check, please mail to arrive by Friday, November 26, 2018
Cancellation Policy: To receive a full refund, please contact Regina Blaney by November 28, 2018 by sending an email to info@nhoralhealth.org or by telephone to (603) 415-5550.
*Online at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efriu96u366d82a1&llr=jxwvm8iab&showPage=true