Event Objectives Attendees will be able to:

Morning Session – Oral Health Community-Need and Innovative Solutions

Keynote Dr. Yasmi Crystal

Dr. Yasmi Crystal is a Diplomate and Examiner of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She is a Clinical Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at New York University College of Dentistry, and an instructor of pediatric conscious sedation for the American Society for the Advancement of Anesthesia and Sedation in Dentistry at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, NJ. She is a member of the Editorial Board of Pediatric Dentistry Journal and a member and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, where she is also a consultant for the Council on Scientific Affairs. She is a past president of the New Jersey Academy of Pediatric Dentistry where she has been co-director of continuing education for more than 20 years. Dr. Crystal received a DDS degree from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC), a DMD from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and her Pediatric Dental specialty training from Eastman Dental Center, University of Rochester.

Afternoon Session: Oral Disease a Prevalent Comorbidity with Mental Health and Addiction: Protecting NH’s Investment in Recovery

Sponsored by the Endowment for Health

Morning Session: Overview on Community Needs, Access Challenges, and Pathways for Solutions

This is a working agenda and subject to change.

Dental Credits: 6.0 Dental CE credits for this program are provided by the New Hampshire Dental Society.

Register Now!The Registration Fee ($75.00 USD) includes the program, breakfast, a hot buffet lunch and refreshments, PLUS continuing education credits.

If you wish to register multiple attendees and be invoiced, you may download and complete the registration form and email it to Regina Blaney – info@nhoralhealth.org.

Sponsor a Student – Pay It Forward: Consider sponsoring a student from a local medical, dental, or policy program. We will match you with an interested student who will attend the forum.

PAYMENT OPTIONS: Credit Card through PayPal or Check. If paying by check, please mail to arrive by Friday, November 26, 2018

Cancellation Policy: To receive a full refund, please contact Regina Blaney by November 28, 2018 by sending an email to info@nhoralhealth.org or by telephone to (603) 415-5550.

*Online at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efriu96u366d82a1&llr=jxwvm8iab&showPage=true