Bengaluru: A recent survey conducted across 1423 homes in Bengaluru reveals that about 24% households receive water with a hardness level above the ideal limit of 200 mg/l. While 49% of these samples were from borewell, 26% was corporation water.

On the other hand, about 13% of samples collected reported high levels of Total Dissolvable Solids (TDS), which refers to presence of inorganic minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, bicarbonates, chlorides and sulphates. Among areas that receive hard water high in TDS are IT hubs like Bellandur and Whitefield, and industrial localities like Peenya.

The survey, conducted by Brita, a German water filtration systems provider that is about to launch in India, also indicates that areas like Vasanthnagar, Marathahalli and Banaswadi too have TDS and hardness over the permissible levels of 500 and 200 mg / l respectively. Areas like Nayandahalli, Yeshwanthpur and Bellandur have high levels of nitrate, fluoride and iron.

“Minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium are actually good and essential for our health. However, excessive consumption of minerals like calcium, sulphate, nitrate and fluoride are detrimental to one’s wellbeing,” said a company spokesperson. “It can lead to short-term and long-term health problems, including nausea, vomiting, liver and kidney failure and fluorosis.”

Water quality, however, largely depends on the source of water that is differs area-wise. Every source, like borewells, tankers or corporation water, have their own reasons for contamination. As per a survey undertaken during the Rajiv Gandhi National Drinking Water Mission (launched as the National Drinking Water Mission in 1986), the 41,368 samples of water collected across Karnataka showed high levels of nitrate, iron and other heavy metals.

In Bengaluru, areas that reported high TDS levels in the water also include Jayanthinagar in Banaswadi, localities in Jakkur, KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Nandini Layout, Jagadish Nagar, Kadugodi and BDA Layout in Banashankari 5 th Stage. Most of these areas also test positive for hardness of water.

“According to several international studies, both heart disease and blood pressure can be caused by drinking hard water above permissible limits. Though hard water is a problem across Bengaluru, Nagasandra and HBS Layout are amongst the areas that are most affected,” said the Brita spokesperson quoted earlier.

*Original article online at https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/24-areas-in-bengaluru-receive-hard-water-high-in-inorganic-minerals-it-hubs-bellandur-whitefield-on-the-list-survey/articleshow/65911319.cms