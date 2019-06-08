11:06 p.m. Update: Officials have lifted the shelter-in-place warning for residences on Ash Tree Court and Fawn Glen Circle.

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Residences on two streets were put under a shelter-in-place order following a structure fire and hazardous materials incident on Ash Tree Court Saturday evening.

The incident began when firefighters responded to a house fire on Ash Tree Court at 5 p.m. While battling the fire, firefighters learned there was approximately 200 pounds of lithium-ion batteries in the garage.

Officials say the batteries emitted fluoride gas after being exposed to the fire and water, and that gas escaped into the atmosphere.

Three firefighters and one police officer were transported to a local hospital for exposure. An additional firefighter was transported to the hospital with a back injury.

Solano County Hazmat is on the scene and closed down Ash Tree Court and Fawn Glen Circle to vehicle traffic and Canyon Hills Drive is closed at Ash Tree Court.

Residents within the shelter-in-place area are advised to remain inside, close all windows and doors, and shut off their air conditioning system. If anyone near the area is experiencing shortness of breath, scratchy throat, or itchy skin, they should immediately go to the closest emergency room.

The shelter-in-place is expected to be in effect until 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

*Original article online at https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2019/06/08/fairfield-fluoride-gas-exposure-house-fire/