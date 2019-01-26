Fluoride Action Network

home // News // 4-minute hydrofluoric acid leak reported at Torrance Refining Co. described as minor //

4-minute hydrofluoric acid leak reported at Torrance Refining Co. described as minor

Source: The Daily Breeze | January 26th, 2019 | By Robert Gundran
Location: United States, California
Industry type: Oil Refineries

An acid leak lasted approximately four minutes at Torrance Refining Co. on Friday afternoon.

South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a press release that its personnel received a call at around 3:45 p.m. and responded to a minor leak of modified hydrofluoric acid (MHF) at Torrance Refining Co. on 190th Street in between Crenshaw Boulvevard and Prairie Avenue.

“SCAQMD inspectors arrived at the facility at approximately 4:55 p.m. and verified that the leak had been stopped,” the district said. “Maintenance activities that were believed to have caused the four-minute leak were completed.”

Officials said refinery personnel mitigated the spread of the acid during repairs, and there’s no indication that any MHF or MHF emissions were present outside the Torrance Refining Co. facility.

The Torrance Fire Department responded to the situation briefly.

*Original article online at https://www.dailybreeze.com/2019/01/26/minor-4-minute-hydrofluoric-acid-leak-reported-at-torrance-refining-co/

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF