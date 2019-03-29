About 4200 gallons of hydrofluoric cylic acid spilled out of a tank during a transfer Friday morning.

Authorities said in the process of a transfer of 4500 gallons of fluoride on the 13600 block of O’Connor Road at the San Antonio Water System Chlorine Site Friday around 8:20 a.m., 4200 gallons spilled out. SAWS crews were transferring fluoride, which is commonly found in drinking water.

The San Antonio Fire Department said fortunately the tanks are required to be in a containment area, and only a small amount of the spill got outside of the area.

There were no injuries to anyone on the scene and no immediate evacuations.

Crews were working on going in and shutting off an electric pump, and also bringing lime to add to the acid to neutralize it.

HAZMAT teams are working to clean the area.

*Original article online at https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/4200-gallons-of-fluoride-spill-from-tanks-at-saws-chlorine-site