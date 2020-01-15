LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018.
A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award including the following Michigan systems (U.P. locations in bold text):
Allegan
Bangor
Baraga
Battle Creek-Verona System
Belding
Benton Township
Carson City
Clare
Dexter
East Jordan
Elk Rapids
Escanaba Water Department
Freemont
Grand Ledge
Genesee County Water System
Genoa Township – MHOG Sewer & Water Authority
Gladstone Water Department
Great Lakes Water Authority
Harbor Springs
Hartford
Hastings
Jackson
Jonesville
Linden
Lowell Water Treatment Plant
Ludington
Marshall
Marysville
Mason
Michigan State University
Midland
Monroe
Munising
Negaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority
New Buffalo Water Treatment
Otsego
Plainfield Township Water Department
Sault Ste. Marie Water Treatment
Schoolcraft
St. Clair
St. Clair Water and Sewer Authority
St. Ignace Water Treatment
St. Johns
St. Joseph
Sturgis Water Treatment
Summit Township Water
Union City
Wakefield
Wayland
West Branch
Wyoming
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.
“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”
For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.
*Original article online at https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/content/news/51-Michigan-water-systems-awarded-national-fluoridation-quality-award-567012881.html