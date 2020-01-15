The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 51 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018.

A total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award including the following Michigan systems (U.P. locations in bold text):

Allegan

Bangor

Baraga

Battle Creek-Verona System

Belding

Benton Township

Carson City

Clare

Dexter

East Jordan

Elk Rapids

Escanaba Water Department

Freemont

Grand Ledge

Genesee County Water System

Genoa Township – MHOG Sewer & Water Authority

Gladstone Water Department

Great Lakes Water Authority

Harbor Springs

Hartford

Hastings

Jackson

Jonesville

Linden

Lowell Water Treatment Plant

Ludington

Marshall

Marysville

Mason

Michigan State University

Midland

Monroe

Munising

Negaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority

New Buffalo Water Treatment

Otsego

Plainfield Township Water Department

Sault Ste. Marie Water Treatment

Schoolcraft

St. Clair

St. Clair Water and Sewer Authority

St. Ignace Water Treatment

St. Johns

St. Joseph

Sturgis Water Treatment

Summit Township Water

Union City

Wakefield

Wayland

West Branch

Wyoming

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website.

*Original article online at https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/content/news/51-Michigan-water-systems-awarded-national-fluoridation-quality-award-567012881.html