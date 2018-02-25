This March, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch a water treatment plant that will provide safe drinking water to thousands of households in Nalgonda district long affected by fluorosis, a crippling disease which affects bones and teeth due to excessive intake of fluorine-heavy water.

Built at a cost of Rs 436 crore under the Telangana government’s flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha, the 25-acre plant in S Lingotam village will provide safe drinking water to 585 villages affected by fluorosis for the next 30 years, M Sampath Reddy, executive engineer of Rural Water Supply department, said.

“We shall provide 100% safe drinking water with zero fluoride content to every household from March,” Reddy said, adding that the water can be used for other requirements also.

Nearly 11.53 million people in 230 districts of 19 states of India face the risk of fluorosis, according to a Union health ministry study in 2016.

In Telangana, Nalgonda has been the worst affected district, with more than a lakh people suffering from the disease. The high fluorine content here is attributed to very low groundwater levels.

According to the World Health Organisation norms, the maximum permissible limit of fluorine in drinking water is 1 milligram per litre.

“However, in most parts of the district, it ranges from 10 mg to 19 mg,” said K Subhash of District Fluoride Monitoring Committee, adding that in Batlapalli village of Marriguda block, authorities detected a few years ago that the fluoride content was as high as 29 mg per litre.

“The village has since been abandoned and the people moved to another place a kilometre away where fluoride content is around 9 mg,” he said.