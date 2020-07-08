Toxic industrial waste fluoride is now being added to Waverley’s water supply, in a vain attempt to reduce tooth decay rates. The only thing it will lower is Waverley children’s IQ, according to the latest science.

The latest research from Canada, funded by the US National Institutes of Health, confirms that bottle-fed babies living in fluoridated communities will experience an IQ loss of 7 points, based on NZ conditions. This is a significant amount of brain damage.

The US National Toxicology Program’s draft report confirms fluoride as a developmental neurotoxin. This means that, even if fluoridation did reduce tooth decay, it is a “contaminant” to water supplies and adding it is illegal. So the ratepayers’ money spent on this fluoridation plant will shortly be money literally flushed down the drain, as it will have to be decommissioned.

Meanwhile, since New Plymouth ceased fluoridation in December 2011, tooth decay rates have declined year-on-year at the same rate as in still-fluoridated Hawera and Stratford. The Taranaki DHB is well aware of this, yet continues to push this discredited practice. Why? Well, they have to under their Crown Funding Agreement, regardless of fluoridations’ ineffectiveness or harmful health effects.

Finally, to correct the Otago Daily Times article, the NZ Supreme Court did not rule that fluoridation was a justifiable breach of section 11 of the NZ Bill of Rights Act. It said it didn’t have enough up-to-date evidence to make that call. It ruled that fluoridation was compulsory medical treatment and that every council needed to do that analysis when considering fluoridation. The South Taranaki District Council has never done that analysis. So the new fluoridation plant is in breach of the Supreme Court ruling on this point. Fluoridation chemicals are also not added as “part of the treatment process”, but as an extra step to force dental medication on the residents.

*Original Press Release online at https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/GE2007/S00027/a-sad-day-for-waverley-as-toxic-waste-is-added-to-its-water-supply.htm