ABB has launched an eco-efficient switchgear product in China.

The technology firm claims its ZX2 AirPlus is a more sustainable version of the combination of disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers commonly used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment on a power grid.

It says its medium-voltage gas-insulated switchgear will help China as the nation looks to bolster its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 by 54% from 2010 levels.

The equipment uses a greener mixture of oxygen and nitrogen instead of the sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) traditionally used, which is a potent greenhouse gas – it is said to reduce emissions by almost 100% compared to SF6.

Alessandro Palin, Managing Director of ABB’s Medium Voltage business, said: “AirPlus is a groundbreaking gas and ABB is proud to have been the first in the world to offer a viable, green alternative to the highly potent SF6.

“It’s in all our interests that we embrace and invest in greener technologies to safeguard our planet for future generations.”

*Original article online at http://www.energylivenews.com/2017/10/27/abb-cuts-greenhouse-gases-with-green-grid-tech/

