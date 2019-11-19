Greenpeace activists have blocked a train in Germany carrying a shipment of

radioactive waste destined for Russia, the environmental organization said Monday.

German exports of depleted uranium hexafluoride, a byproduct of uranium

enrichment, resumed to Russia earlier this year. The shipments had been halted

in 2009 by Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom following reports that the

waste was being stored in unequipped open-air facilities in Siberia.

The environmental activists delayed a train carrying 600 tons of uranium

hexafluoride Monday after it left the Urenco enrichment firm in the western

German city of Gronau, the NGO said in a statement.

Activists suspended themselves from a bridge over the railroad track to delay

the shipment by over eight hours before they were removed by police.

Greenpeace activist Rashid Alimov reportedly recorded radiation levels of 120

microroentgen per hour near the shipping containers — six times higher than

normal.