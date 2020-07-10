Three ADA continuing education webinars remain in July in honor of the 75th anniversary of community water fluoridation.

The ADA Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention is presenting the series, which include CE credit for each.

The remaining three webinars are:

• July 14: Fluoridation Advocacy: How to Share Evidence-Based Findings to Lay Audiences, presented by Josephine Wolfe, Ph.D., with the American Public Health Association; Dr. Lorena Espinoza, associate director for science for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Oral Health; and Charlotte Lewis, M.D., pediatrician and water fluoridation advocate.

• July 27: Mom’s Guide to Fluoride, with panelists Drs. Brittany Seymour of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Angeles Martinez Mier of the Indiana School of Dentistry; and Effie Greathouse, Ph.D., environmental scientist.

• July 29: Fluoridation Public Hearings and Grassroots Campaigns, presented by Drs. Howard Pollick of the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry; Jayanth Kumar, California state dental director; Myron Allukian Jr., past president of the American Public Health Association; and John Fisher, immediate past chair of the Better Oral Health for Massachusetts Coalition.

All are scheduled for noon-1:30 p.m. Central time.

The first webinar, The Power of Safe Drinking Water and Caries Prevention, was held July 7, with speakers that included ADA President Chad P. Gehani; former ADA President Raymond Gist; Rear Admiral Timothy Ricks of the U.S. Public Health Service; Dr. Leon Stanislav, National Fluoridation Advisory Committee chair; and Amy Chen, a fourth-year dental student at the Harvard University School of Dental Medicine and first-place winner in the ADA’s annual health literacy essay content, with this year’s theme being community water fluoridation.

Dr. Gehani said in the first webinar, “No matter our backgrounds, all of us share a common goal: To achieve optimal health for all … I hope that today’s event continues to drive us forward in our shared mission. Let’s continue to work together to improve the well-being of all those we serve.”

“We engage in dialogue and collaboration to increase the number of communities that will benefit from adding fluoride to their water supplies,” said Dr. Gist in the first webinar. “And we feel it is incumbent upon us to share the message that should raise awareness throughout all communities of interests in America, that the most effective approach to controlling tooth decay and mouth disease is to prevent it, and the most effective mechanism for preventing it is fluoridation.”

For more information on community water fluoridation and ADA advocacy, visit ADA.org/fluoride.

*Original article online at https://www.ada.org/en/publications/ada-news/2020-archive/july/fluoridation-series-on-tap-through-july